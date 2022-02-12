More difficult to vote
I worked at the Kibbie Dome in November 2016 and registered quite a lot of folks that day. Most of the students had a letter from the University of Idaho stating Johnny Doe is a student at UI and lives at … .
That was one acceptable piece of identification. They also presented a drivers license or other type of ID. One had to be a picture ID. One student came in with his student ID card (with picture) and did not have the above mentioned letter, nor did he have anything else that was on the list I could accept. I gave him suggestions and he left; he came back later but still did not have anything remotely acceptable. I really wanted to get him registered and let him vote, but I couldn’t do it. (He should have gotten that letter.)
Now I see that there is a bill moving in the legislature that would take student ID cards off the list of acceptable ID for voting purposes. If a student has an out-of-state drivers license and cannot use student ID (which has his/her picture and obviously means that person is living in Moscow) that’s going to make it even more difficult for students to vote. I’m sure that’s the reason the Republicans want to pass this.
Linda Ross, Deary
--
Lacking Pullman news
News from Pullman is increasingly lacking in the Daily News. Today’s (Feb. 22) issues had zero articles regarding Pullman on the front page and Page 6, only one of six letters to the editor on Page 5A and only one on the Sports page (the UI track named in honor of Pullman’s Lauren McCluskey). Looking at the list of reporters, I note that all have 208 phone number prefixes (Idaho). If you have been unable to find reporters in Pullman, perhaps you could find someone on the WSU’s Evergreen staff to provide you with Pullman news.
Midge Bashaw, Pullman
--
Sloppy analysis
Scotty Anderson is pretty sloppy in his analysis of pandemic statistics (Feb. 6).
He theorizes that rural areas will have higher death rates because of less access to medical care. It is true that our rural hospitals are closing at an alarming rate, but this is true only for the U.S. among peer nations.
The people of the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan are poor but they have universal health care. When vaccines were available, authorities, with the help of military helicopters, vaccinated 90 percent of the adult population in one week. The country has had 6,648 cases and four deaths.
Norway is more rural than the U.S., but a 2018 European Union report concluded that its universal health care system “ensures that even remote, rural areas have decent primary healthcare, and residents in such communities also have access to high-quality specialized care.”
The Nordic countries have done a remarkable job containing the virus. Norway’s vaccination rate is 91 percent, and there have been 1,512 deaths since March 2020. Adjusting for population and taking the same precautions, the U.S. would have 91,544 deaths rather than our shocking 933,382.
Comparing blue and red states is meaningful only if you go to the county level. According to USnews. com (Feb. 3), average deaths per 100,000 in the reddest of Trump counties were 368 versus 242 bluest Biden counties.
Comparing the numbers of those hospitalized is equally misleading, because most of those admitted are unvaccinated. In Washington state, the hospitalization rate for those without the shots is seven times higher than those with them.
National Public Radio did a survey starting in May 2021 when the vaccines were widely available. Once again, the results were that those in the reddest counties were six times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those in the bluest counties.
Nick Gier, Moscow
--
Clearing things up
Wade Hoiland’s letter in the Feb. 10 issue misstated an important number related to vaccination by writing, “It has been shown that the unvaccinated are 97% more likely to die from COVID-19 than those vaccinated.” The correct number is 97 times — someone who is unvaccinated is almost 100 times more likely to die of COVID than someone who is not (tinyurl.com/2p9784be).
On Feb 10, Timothy Moore also wrote, “Nor, Mr. Editor, has the FDA fully approved the mRNA vaccines. No, these gene therapies enjoy only ‘emergency authorization,’ meaning, of course, that they are not fully vetted either.” This is not true, full approval was issued for the Pfizer vaccine on Aug. 23, 2021. But the process up to that point was very thorough in testing both the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and lacked only the 6 months needed for the name of the authorization to change. (see tinyurl.com/3y3skj5m for a description of this).
When I was thinking about getting vaccinated a year ago, I could see the harm COVID-19 was doing both immediately and in its potential long-term effects and I saw the data from vaccine trials. This was an easy decision for me, even though my arm hurt each time I got a shot. I’m in several high-risk groups and this discomfort was minor compared to COVID-19 and its potential effects on me and the people I love. Subsequent information, like the 97-times number above, showed me that I had made the right decision.
Michael Kahn, Pullman
--
The power of the lie
Spreading inflammatory bombs of misinformation is tantamount to adding poison to a well every day. It is a death sentence for the consumer. A recent letter is a vivid display of what happens when someone (Joe Long) falls prey to deceit and spreads poison. Joe was excited by a poll written and commissioned by The Heartland Institute, an ultraconservative, anti-science gang of “policy advisors” (self-described “stable” of experts) with modest training in Illinois. The data were collected by Rasmussen Reports. The numbers reported by Joe Long do not match the published results or have been misrepresented. Joe’s letter stated that “nearly half” of Democrats would support prison for people who question vaccines. In fact, the published report only mentions a fine, not prison, and no number (% value) was provided. Joe was outraged that 29% of Democrats favor removing children from unvaccinated parents. Again, Heartland never provided the actual number of people who responded to this question — probably because the number was very low.
Heartland does not make the complete results of the poll available so it is unclear how voters were selected or how party affiliation was ascertained. Their poll questions did not offer the choice of a neutral answer; this is unprofessional and is designed to skew the outcome. Even more unprofessional is that Heartland asks multiple fictitious questions. They query about a “proposal” for government to fine or imprison individuals who question the efficacy of the existing COVID19 vaccines on public media. No such proposal exists. Groups like Heartland gain traction because of people like Joe, who want to view people with a different viewpoint as demons. Pseudoauthorities like Heartland are toxic. Want to make America great? Don’t assume the worst. Find the truth. Celebrate our similarities.
Trish Hartnell, Moscow