Books on our shelves

According to his Feb. 8 Daily News letter to the editor, Larry Kirkland would keep off the shelves of our public and school libraries works that would bring “Sodom to our children.” I suspect he means books that would offer those in LBGTQ community hope for their well-being and future. I wish to remind Mr. Kirkland that the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees to us freedom of expression. And I wish also to remind him that God loves all her children, and that, as the old saying goes, “God don’t make no mistakes.”

Walter Hesford