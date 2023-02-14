According to his Feb. 8 Daily News letter to the editor, Larry Kirkland would keep off the shelves of our public and school libraries works that would bring “Sodom to our children.” I suspect he means books that would offer those in LBGTQ community hope for their well-being and future. I wish to remind Mr. Kirkland that the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees to us freedom of expression. And I wish also to remind him that God loves all her children, and that, as the old saying goes, “God don’t make no mistakes.”
Larry Kirkland (Letters, Feb. 8) is afraid that school libraries are stocking evil books that will corrupt our children by informing them of the facts of sexual reproduction before they are old enough.
How did Kirkland manage to have such a sheltered childhood? When I was 12, I got a paper route delivering the Daily Inter Lake in Kalispell, Mont. The boys gathered in a basement room to fold their papers so that they could be carried in an orange crate on the back of a bicycle and thrown onto the subscribers’ porches (or the bushes nearby). And what did they talk about while they folded their papers?
You guessed it: sex. My Dad taught high school biology, so I already knew the basic facts about two sexes and how it worked in general.
But it was from the other boys that I learned what a “Trojan” is, and that the Star Rooms and the West Side Rooms housed some very oddly dressed ladies.
When I mentioned evolution, all those boys were firm believers in the literal truth of the Biblical account in Genesis.