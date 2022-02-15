A portrait the same as a book?
Banned Books Week doesn’t start until September, but it appears that some may be rushing the season. Thursday’s Daily News led with a story about a Thomas Jefferson painting some would relegate to a location other than the Neill Library’s north entrance.
That’s right. The library. The place we all go to appreciate the infinite variety and beauty of English — and other languages. We borrow music and videos. We enjoy local art collections, some of which feature donated portraits of famous people. Like former presidents.
Banned Books Week, of course, is not about banning books. Rather, it celebrates “the freedom to read.” I’d guess that includes the freedom to look and listen. I’ve visited Neill Library during Banned Books Week in the past and have thoroughly enjoyed the puckish demeanors of librarians as they read great books banned in the past.
The major principle here is independent search after truth. As soon as my free choice to read, view, or hear information is curtailed, so is my ability to investigate truth independently. By manipulating which information I can process, the manipulator destroys my ability to choose, to decide.
A democracy worth the name requires citizens to make clear decisions in choosing leaders. The mantra “fake news” reflects a disturbing characteristic of current democracy. But electronic communications allow each of us to research the “fakeness” of any information. You can’t do that in China and many other totalitarian regimes.
Perhaps Library Director Joanna Bailey will consider similarities between banning books and other library holdings. Do other archived materials carry similar stigmas? We’ll never know unless we see them. Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson and George Washington owned slaves. Let’s remove their faces from currency and deny their greatness, achieved despite a culture that today is considered cruel and unjust.
Pete Haug
Colfax
A history worth examination
When I arrived in Moscow on Aug. 1, 2015, to serve as a professor at the University of Idaho, I was curious to know the history of Blacks within our community and the university. Although it took a few years from when I first arrived, in 2019 I began conducting historical research on the contributions of Blacks at the University of Idaho. Over the last three years with assistance from students within the history department and staff from the library, we have launched the Black History Research Lab and have developed an ongoing project that chronicles the impact of Blacks at UI (lib.uidaho.edu/blackhistory/.
This digital archive is free and open to the public. And we would encourage members of our community to view this growing collection of essays, visualizations, documents, and images. The project uses archival materials from the University Library to tell the stories of the Black population on campus, past and present.
Currently, the site features a short, historical essay on the first African American enrollee and graduate at UI, Jennie Eva Hughes; a feature on all-American football player Ray McDonald, an interactive timeline detailing the history of the Black Student Union and cultural center space and much more. The site and project are an ongoing collaboration between the University of Idaho Library and the Black History Research Lab that aims to better promote and publicize Black history at the University of Idaho, and to support future research and publication on the subject.
Sydney Freeman
Moscow
Column demands response
Mr. Pezeshki’s Jan. 29 column shows a misunderstanding of the critical, fast changing dynamics of the novel coronavirus pandemic. His support of the Great Barrington Declaration is misguided. The authors of that declaration signed off on it Oct. 4, 2020. They declared the best way to handle the pandemic was to let herd immunity take care of the problem, that flattening the curve would only slow down getting to the goal of herd immunity.
At the time of the Great Barrington Declaration, vaccines were not yet available. Vaccine rollout began December 2020. It took many months before effective vaccines were available to the general public. Following the Great Barrington Declaration recommendations at the time it was presented would have had serious consequences.
Hospitals would have been completely overrun. Our medical infrastructure would have collapsed under the strain. The lack of medical services for accidents and critical illnesses would have cost many, many lives. The Great Barrington Declaration was medically unsound, even reckless. The collateral damage to our medical infrastructure and the loss of innocent lives makes the ethics of the Great Barrington Declaration downright barbaric.
I recommend readers look up the Wikipedia entry for the Great Barrington Declaration (bit.ly/3BkJGkB). Pay attention to what organizations supported it. Also read some of the critiques.
The omicron variant evades mask protection more due to heavier virus shedding from the upper respiratory tract compared to previous variants but to claim masks were/are completely ineffective is not accurate. The most important thing by far is to get vaccinated. It greatly reduces hospitalizations and mortality.
The columnist’s utter disdain for those he disagrees with and his excessive use of personal insults in lieu of logic and thoughtful analysis of accurate information is disappointing. I expect that kind of thing on social media. I expect better of our local newspaper.
Karen M. Hansen
Viola
It’s people, not politics
Our country recently reached the sobering number of 900,000 deaths due to COVID-19. In 2020, as the number of deaths rose, I hoped for medical research to find a vaccination that would slow down the death rate. Once vaccines were available it was looking like we could bring the pandemic to an end. Sadly, there are many people who have decided not to get vaccinated and the number of deaths keeps rising.
Articles and letters dealing with COVID-19 contain statistics with comparisons between red and blue states. Counted are mandates, hospital beds, tests, border closures and opinion polls. One can dig through statistics and find numbers to support one’s political opinion. I think at some point people forget about the number that represents people who have died. We should be counting mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters. The count of friends, neighbors, relatives and co-workers who have died adds up to over 900,000. If we look beyond the border of our country, the world wide total of deaths due to COVID-19 is over 5,800,000. We need to think about people, move beyond politics and please, get vaccinated. Then we could have relief from arguments about masks.
Linda Rasmussen
Moscow
Thoughts on the border
Too bad Joe is so concerned about the Russian/Ukraine border that he has sent troops while our own border is wide open and our border patrol remains unaided. It’s hard to imagine how any thinking person can justify such anti-American action. On another subject: Quarantine is the isolation of sick people. Tyranny is the isolation of healthy people. Thanks.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia