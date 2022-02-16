A useful, underused tool
Letter writer Joe Long sources Rasmussen for his assertion that “nearly half of Democrat voters” would back measures requiring that the unvaccinated live temporarily in “designated facilities or locations” for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine and that nearly half would “imprison individuals who publicly question the efficacy of the existing COVID-19 vaccines.”
I went to the site and found, “COVID-19: Democratic Voters Support Harsh Measures Against Unvaccinated.” Joe misstated the wording of the second question. The wording was “fine or imprison” which is critical to understanding the response. The percentages are off, too. The percentage for the first question is 13% strongly favor and 13% somewhat favor. For the second question, it is 13% strongly and 14% somewhat. Joe didn’t read this carefully. Common sense, just like it was during the Revolutionary War, is a useful if underused tool today. Letter writer Antone Holmquist was right to point this out.
Jeff Watt
Pullman
Get to know some actual Democrats
I found the unnamed poll that letter writer Joe Long used (Jan. 28) in his attack on Democrats, the Rasmussen Poll. Of the polling organizations that conduct nationwide political polls, for reliability, Rasmussen ranks as low as 25th and as high as 14th. In other words, we can assume that its polling is moderately reliable at best. But as a citizen seeking objective polling, I downloaded the particular poll to determine its reliability.
As a former teacher of business writing (and technical report writing), I incorporated polling in my classes, trying to teach business students how to produce objective, reliable, verifiable information so that their businesses could make good decisions to help them succeed. So I feel qualified in evaluating the reliability of polling questions.
For opinion polling, one has to be overly careful about the wording of questions. The Rasmussen Poll used leading questions and subjective wording of seemingly objective questions to get answers directed toward verifying a predetermined conclusion — the ones that Long found so detestable.
Unfortunately, Long did not evaluate the poll, only that it agreed with his belief that half us Democrats are not American and should move to Venezuela.
I have been around many Democrats since the beginning of the Iraq War in 2003 (having been an independent for almost half a century prior). Not a single one of those Democrats believes any of the stuff reported by Rasmussen.
If Long really wants to make honest, objective decisions about the welfare of America, as he implies, I recommend that he do two things: 1). Find more reliable polling sources, perhaps the Quinnipiac Poll, the top-rated poll organization by most raters. 2) Talk to Democrats about what we really believe. At least then he will have reliable information about questioning our patriotism and suggesting our itineraries.
D’Wayne Hodgin
Moscow