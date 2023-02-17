Doubting Dr. Universe, questioning evolution
I appreciate the Ask Dr. Universe column answering a wide variety of questions about life and the universe. However, the writer(s) of the column espouse a worldview of evolution and billions of years of universe/earth history which is based on presumptions rather than on facts.
We all agree that there is microevolution which is really adaptation. We see it everywhere such as the many breeds of dogs or viruses developing resistance to drugs. No one has ever seen or documented macro-evolution such as a dog giving birth to a cat or a reptile to a bird. Although scientists are trying very hard, none have documented macroevolution in the fossil record, which should be full of transitional fossils if the evolutionary hypothesis were correct. Evolution presupposes that life came from nonlife but even the best scientists working together have not managed to create life from nonlife. Even the simplest life has a huge amount of knowledge coded into it. It takes intelligence to create coding and amazing brilliance to create the coding of life.