Growth OK, but notwhere proposed
I note the Port of Whitman County has decided to proceed with the proposal to build the AgTech OS project on Wawawai Road in spite of the opposition expressed at its last meeting. The Daily News reported 10 local residents spoke in opposition to the proposal. Did the commission receive a petition signed by over 500 residents against the proposal? Did any local resident speak in favor of the proposal? The paper did not mention any.
I want to register my opposition to the proposal as well. What the port is recommending is creating a heavy industrial zone in the midst of an area that is zoned for residential housing to the east, and to the west. Such a zone will have a negative impact on the housing values in those areas.
To be sure, Whitman County and Pullman need to diversify their economic base. I can understand the desire of AgTech to be near suitable infrastructure. But there are other areas that can also offer this near Pullman, that would be away from residential areas. For instance, there can be land to the north of Pullman, along Albion Road. Or, how about land near the Pullman Airport. It is already zoned for Industrial use. And land to the south of Pullman has just become available for development.
Another area not too far from Pullman is just off U.S. Highway 195 off Chambers Road. That area has the additional attraction of a rail line that can be expanded to improve access to a larger market.
Pullman’s residential growth for the last 30 years has been to the west side of Pullman. I would hate to see that growth stunted by a heavy industrial complex when there is better, more suitable industrial land already available.
Fascism, the shiny, new Republican platform started pre-Trump, has become their clarion call.
Step 1: conspiracies as fact — Jewish space lasers start forest fires, Italian satellites changed votes, Trump and George Santos are truthful, and climate change is a “hoax.” Trump named the media as “enemy of the people.” Media outlets agree, Republicans and bribery through Citizens United are partners. Investors, Big Pharma, bankers and other businessmen laugh uproariously at people who think Wall Street can be reformed. Instead, all we hear is “American exceptionalism.” Trump’s farcical tax plan benefits elites only and exploded the deficit.
Step 2: unfairness towards citizens.
Step 3: misinformation, Hitler’s forte. Vlad emulates Hitler, comrade Don and House republicans emulate Vlad. Putin’s illegal war, drafting and abusing his own citizens and controlling information has jealous Republicans sprinting into the abyss.
Step 4: Body cam video of the murder of Tyre Nichols — racism, hatred and power. Plus, the brutal attack on Paul Pelosi was horrible, yet, ignorant posts squawked fake news, cementing fascism’s violent and misinformative methods. Fortunately, video disproves their lies. Furthermore, acceptance of “patriots” murdering hundreds of school children, shoppers, movie attendees and Jews proves the depth of the depravity.
Step 5: public acceptance. Check!
Assume the fascists win. All democrats, Rinos, independents and minorities are eliminated or jailed. Honkey-dory right? Unfortunately, heavily armed maniacs are gussied up with no one to abuse. Except themselves. Hide and watch.