Our resident expert
It was a pleasure to see that in his latest column our resident expert on matters of health has expanded his remarkable and unassailable expertise to the realm of foreign affairs. Failing to explain the presence of tens of thousands of Russian troops, missiles, warships, etc., gathered in the region (perhaps to defend Russia from a full-fledged Ukrainian assault?), professor Pezeshki simply notes that Ukraine is of no strategic interest to the U.S. and therefore presumably little is lost if those living there return to the benevolent Russian fold. I assume that professor Pezeshki favors the same approach to the fate of millions of people residing in such lesser countries as Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Georgia, Poland, etc., all likely of more interest to Russia than to the U.S.
Now that Dr. Pezeshki has with unusual perspicacity explored health and foreign policy issues, why stop there.
Future columns will certainly be welcome on such pertinent and timely concerns as sports, the afterlife, Sudoku, interpersonal relations, and humor (with, of course, an emphasis on clowns).
Bill Voxman
Moscow
Columnist ‘beclowns’ himself
Is it possible that Daily News columnist Chuck Pezeshki has become even more insufferable than he already was? I don’t think calling President Biden “Corn Pop” throughout his Jan. 29 rant is either insightful or entertaining, qualities we value on the Opinion page. Pezeshki comes across as a blowhard who thinks he’s really something. He isn’t. In his own words, he’s “beclowning” himself. Admittedly, there is plenty of room for criticizing the current administration, but does it have to be this way?
Dody Dozier
Moscow