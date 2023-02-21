Perhaps we can have ChatGPT write a Daily News column
So, I did as columnist Chuck Pezeshki suggested (His View, Feb. 14) and asked ChatGPT, “Which is worse, saying the N-word or nuking Ukraine?”
Here is ChatGPT’s answer: “Both actions are highly inappropriate and wrong, but it is not appropriate to compare the severity of the two as they are vastly different in terms of impact and context. Using the N-word is a form of racial slur that perpetuates historical oppression and discrimination, while nuclear war would cause mass destruction and loss of life on an unimaginable scale. It’s important to recognize and condemn both actions as they both have significant negative consequences.”
I don’t see an answer that is “woke” or “biased toward all the latest progressive trends.” I see an answer that is logical, fact-based, well-reasoned, context-sensitive and nuanced.
For a welcomed change, perhaps it’s time for the Daily News to give ChatGPT an “Its View” column.
Philip Cook
Moscow
School choice and polo ponies
Years ago when my late husband and I lived in Washington, D.C., we had neighbors who were Quakers. As members of that church they had the right to enroll their young son in a local Quaker school known as Sidwell Friends. They knew that most of his classmates would come from well-to-do families but felt it would be good for him to be exposed to all sorts of people. Still, they were a bit taken aback when the welcoming letter said that if their son had a polo pony there was room to board it on the school grounds. During the boy’s first year at the school he told them that his best friend was back after a week off to attend his great uncle’s funeral in New York. Their son said there were three U.S. presidents at the funeral. What was his great uncle’s name, they asked. “Oh, Nelson something or other”, he said. They enrolled him in a public school the next year.
I believe that parents have the right to enroll their children (and polo ponies) in any school that they find suits their needs and that they can afford. But I most definitely am against subsidizing the cost of that schooling with taxpayer money taken from the public school budgets. Whether called “school choice vouchers” or “education savings accounts” they are the means by which there is a regressive transfer of public funds away from the general good to benefit the few. Idaho public schools can’t afford this raid on the resources needed to fulfill the constitutional mandate to provide an appropriate education for all. Children in rural schools especially would be harmed when their school loses money and a school voucher would be worthless where there are no private or parochial schools on which to spend it. SB 1038 would harm Idaho’s children. It should not pass.
Sue Engels
Moscow
Who’s indoctrinating whom?
As an educator in Idaho, I have been closely following the discussion in our state legislature regarding “School Vouchers.”
Recently Sen. Nichols referred to SB 1038 saying, “When Schools are held accountable to parents rather than government, the less ‘woke’ those schools are. … In a free market, where money truly follows the child to the school of their parents’ choice, indoctrination and other issues will be reduced and accountability will increase.”
In my profession, we are required to use “evidence-based practices.” I would hope my representatives do the same when making decisions that cost $45 million. If this is her opinion based on anecdotal experience, I caution her to please look for legitimate data before she relies on the assumption that less “woke” people will be more ethical with taxpayer dollars.
SB 1038 provides private and home schools tax dollars with no accountability regarding content, while public schools face an onslaught of radical regulation. Where is the equity?
Sen. Nichols has expressed concern about “indoctrination” in public schools; I too have concerns about my money funding “indoctrination” in private and home schools, but the legislature doesn’t seem to care.
Kelli Sowa
Moscow
Biodiesel plant in Pullman
Dear Gov. Inslee,
Recently, you came to Pullman to speak in favor of Ag Tech OG’s proposed biodiesel plant for Pullman to the Port of Whitman County Commission, and then you spoke in favor of affordable housing to students at the Foley Institute.
Like you, I favor the reduction of our carbon footprint, and I also am concerned for affordable housing in Pullman. But it does not appear you had time to speak to those of us who are concerned about the conflict with the placement of the biodiesel plant on the west side of town and its limitation of residential growth in the area.
During the past three decades, the residential growth of Pullman has been along Wawawai Road. We have seen both R1 and R2 housing spreading out towards U.S. Highway 195. Pullman’s comprehensive growth plan passed just a few years ago lists that area for continued residential growth.
But the biodiesel plan will stunt the residential growth in that area. It would force any future residential growth to the northwest of town in an area that has a number of wetland concerns.
Wawawai Road, as it is currently structured, cannot bear heavy loads in the spring. There would also be the need to improve the intersections at 195 and Wawawai Road and Davis Way. Wawawai is not designed for the increased traffic it would have to bear.
There are already other places in the Pullman area that are zoned heavy industrial, some of which would have access to rail transportation. The current proposed site for the biodiesel plant would not have that ability.
There are other options which will meet our concern for low carbon sustainable industry and affordable housing in Pullman.
Let’s work to a win-win solution.
Wayne Beebe
Pullman
Concerned aboutrezoning Pullman land
The Pullman Planning Commission will vote to rezone 14 acres from C3 to R4 between Bishop Boulevard and the Pullman Cemetery at its 7:30 p.m. meeting Wednesday. The C3 zone is for general commercial uses including restaurants, shopping, general retail. R4 is for high density residential (large apartment complexes). An out of state developer wants the property rezoned so they can build a large student housing complex (up to 640 apartments which would likely be over 2,000 beds).
The rezone was attempted three years ago under the previous planning director who recommended against it because he saw more value to the city of Pullman in additional retail businesses, especially along the Bishop Boulevard corridor, than a student apartment complex. The new planning director is supportive of the rezone, however.
Very few people know about the rezone proposal. The Pullman Planning Commission members who will vote on it Wednesday have not even been notified. I discovered it because there is one line in the city of Pullman Community Development newsletter that lists the rezone.
If the commission recommends it be approved (which is very likely), it will then go to the Pullman City Council, which will vote to approve or deny it. You can voice your opinion to your Pullman City Council member.
John Chapman
Pullman