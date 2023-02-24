Is it better to be asleep?

I greatly appreciate Ryan Urie’s editorials, but I was hoping he would take a different approach in his Feb. 17 piece about “wokeness.” He lays out several truths about problems with the way the definition of woke has manifested itself in our society, and I totally agree that it “is not the principles but the tactics” of applying the term that are what are causing so much harm and misunderstanding among people.

The definition of the term woke has been, like many other terms, twisted and denigrated by those who misuse it for the purpose of tearing people down in one way or another. Too often, political parties play this game of defining terms their own way and end up controlling the narrative. We all need to recognize this tactic, call it out, and overcome it every time it happens. I am calling it out now.