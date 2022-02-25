Hockey cured my COVID-19
Two years ago, I caught COVID-19 classic. Five days later, not knowing that I was sick, I played ice hockey while wearing a mask just at the onset of peak symptoms. The next day I felt much better but got the PCR test anyway, learning 48 hours later that I was positive. Based on my personal experience, I am writing to inform your readers that vigorous exercise in cold air while wearing a mask cures the coronavirus. Disclaimer: the medical establishment warns against strenuous activity while infected with COVID-19.
I don’t care that scientists meticulously design studies and experiments to control for artifacts and bias. I don’t trust the experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other apolitical science-based government agencies who summarize the results based on a careful analysis of the aggregate data from the scientific literature. I don’t believe that reliable data should inform policy.
I trust personal experience above all else, so I know that playing ice hockey cured me of COVID-19.
Mark Kuzyk
Pullman
Baha’i persecutions escalate
Last February, a story broke about Iranians demolishing homes of Baha’is in Iran. A court determined, “No wrongdoing had occurred,” because “ownership of property by the 27 Baha’is” was not valid “due to their membership in the Baha’i Faith.”
That decision was significant, a spokesman for the U.S. Baha’i Public Affairs Office said, because it represents a “departure from prior written opinions.”
Judges in the past admitted orally that “religious discrimination has been the reason for their decisions,” but in written opinions they’ve been careful to justify similar confiscations by alleged violations of zoning/permitting ordinances or similar technicalities.
The spokesman called the written admission of discrimination “worrisome” because it “may signal a growing lack of concern with public opinion,” which “has long been the primary mitigator of Iranian government persecution against Baha’is.” Prescient observation.
Recently the Baha’i International Community, or BIC, announced that Iran’s regime is seeking to increase its wealth by confiscating Baha’i properties.
“The seizure by the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order (EIKO) of Baha’i properties is a novel and very worrying development for Iranian Baha’is,” said Diane Ala’i, BIC representative at the United Nations in Geneva. “This development demonstrates that the highest levels of Iran’s leadership are orchestrating the persecution of the Baha’is in Iran.”
The plan seems to be for the government to enrich itself through outright theft.
For example, “A Revolutionary Court … ordered that properties belonging to six Baha’is should be transferred to EIKO. Semnan Province manager for EIKO, Mr. Hamid Ahmadi, initiated the action to secure a court order for the confiscations.”
From apartments to irrigated farmlands, Baha’i properties are being confiscated by the government, with Iran’s leadership “enriching itself while impoverishing and displacing the Baha’is,” Ala’i said. The Baha’is are Iran’s largest non-Muslim religious minority.
Full disclosure: I’ve been a Baha’i for six decades.
Pete Haug
Colfax