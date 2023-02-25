About evolution
Larry Kirkland’s Feb. 17 letter reveals that he has no concept of the immensity of geologic time. Repeated steps of “microevolution” add up to “macroevolution.” These are not scientific terms.
Potassium is a chemical element that has several isotopes. Potassium-40 is radioactive with a 1,248,000,000-year half-life for conversion to argon-40. Argon atoms are too big to migrate through rock and so accumulate over time. Chemical physicists date rock by its argon content.
If a mutation helps an organism reproduce, that mutation grows over succeeding generations. If it makes the organism less likely to reproduce, well, phht, it disappears. Sexual reproduction allows mutations to persist as recessive genes that may prove useful later on. Genetic diversity makes it more likely that an organism can survive attacks by viruses and bacteria.
Most mutations make small changes, but sometimes a single mutation can overturn the whole system, usually with lethal consequences. An example is provided by a wild Mexican grass called “teosinte.” A single lethal mutation reversed the male and female parts of the teosinte and resulted in a plant that cannot produce seeds that can fall to the ground and start growing. But that plant got lucky, because a clever Mexican farmer noticed how tasty an ear of corn was and planted some of the kernels. Evolution is opportunistic.
Don Matteson
Pullman
Deck chairs on the Titanic
I’m writing to express total support of Terence L. Day’s opinion, “$10 million Band-Aid won’t fix downtown Pullman,” which appeared in the Feb. 15 Daily News.
Many Pullman residents can recall the last “silver bullet” smart people designed to fix downtown. The plan called for installing heavy concrete ecology blocks along the south side of Main Street to create space for a bicycle path and required back-in parking. What a bust! Many citizens found the back-in parking to be an experiment. And, good luck to any one pulling out of their parking place when a suburban assault vehicle (aka, double-cab long box pickup) was parked to the east of you. After a reasonable time the city had to put things back to original — at considerable expense.
This newest “silver bullet” proposed fix for downtown, in my opinion, will be about as successful as rearranging the furniture on the deck of the Titanic. It reminds me of a Doonesbury cartoon where Uncle Duke was taking Dean Honey for a boat ride and the stern (back of the boat) developed a leak and was sinking. Uncle Duke said to Dean Honey, “Hang on I’m going to try it in reverse.”
Everett Martin
Pullman
‘Scary’ voters should have say
For a bunch of gun toting guys and gals, Idaho’s Republican lawmakers sure seem to be afraid of a lot of stuff. After banning scary children’s books and silencing family practice docs and teachers, they have turned to an even bigger threat — voters. They want to make sure moderate voters can’t threaten their monopoly on power by prohibiting ranked choice voting. Besides saving money on elections by eliminating primaries, ranked choice voting can favor candidates with more moderate positions. New York is a good example where an ex-cop unexpectedly beat a progressive candidate. With closed primaries and limited voter turnouts Republicans have created a system that rewards extremists. Idaho needs voting reform. Maybe a ranked choice option should be left up to those scary voters.
Jeff Watt
Pullman
Foreman’s mission
Dear Sen. Dan Foreman, I’m confused. You were elected and sent to Boise by our district to address the real issues facing Palouse and beyond. We have real problems of poverty and ag-business and resources and more.
So what’s going on with this flurry of bills you are backing or writing? You want to change the existing statutes prohibiting the parading of groups who are unsupervised by law enforcement. Huh? Isn’t law enforcement your background? Why do you want to permit random gangs to get legitimacy on the streets of our towns and cities? Oh, maybe because you chafe at federal and state policy to not permit militias. Then there is this bill you sponsored that bans immigration sanctuary cities. Oh but wait, this is a nonproblem in Idaho. Yet, why are you defending it? “This bill sets policy that the people of Idaho respect the law and will support and cooperate with those charged with enforcing it.” Cooperating with law enforcement is important with sanctuary cities but not with militias? Isn’t that inconsistent? Isn’t that even two-faced?
And what’s with this voucher bill that has the name of an “education savings account”? You don’t really want our public schools to get the support of the legislature? You want to take millions of dollars and give it to private schools, many of them religious schools. The public schools need capital improvements. They are falling apart. Their teachers are leaving. How to fix the problem: give money to private sector education. Huh?
Please senator, clear up this confusion. What is your mission as a senator? To see how much damage you can create in one session?
Dennis Rosvall
Moscow
Facts and our worldview
I agree with columnist Doug Call (Feb. 22) that “a dog giving birth to a cat or a reptile to a bird” sounds ridiculous but evolutionists believing that some natural chemicals in water magically gave rise to complex proteins and then life which over thousands of generations evolved into mankind sounds even more ridiculous. There is no factual evidence supporting this belief. It is a worldview choice that Call and others make, apparently because they do not want to believe that a super intelligent God created this universe, the earth and the life on it. The evolutionary tree shown in many science texts is a figment of someone’s imagination and is at best a hypothesis lacking any substantial evidence to support it.
If you gave the DNA code of any life to a computer scientist, he/she would ask who wrote it. Complex code requires intelligence. Death has also been programmed into the genetic code of all organisms. We all have the same facts available to us. Our worldview determines how we view these facts. An honest consideration of all the facts, in my opinion, quite clearly points to God as the creator and sustainer of this cosmos and all life. God created things in such a way that those who want to reject him can find some tenuous grounds to do so. The Bible answers the key questions of life and is consistent with science. I encourage discussion of the challenging and important questions of our existence but let’s do it civilly. I think we all want to know the truth. We have the privilege of helping one another find the relevant facts involved in answering the hard questions of our existence. The answers impact us all and should determine how we live and interact with one another.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow