Stick around; input is needed
Letter writer Matt Hill (Feb. 23) says because he disagrees with articles posted by two “His View” contributors he will cancel his subscription and will “seek a more responsibly curated news source.”
Before you go, look at Page 1 of that paper and ask yourself where else you will find an article like “Discrimination” by William Spence. This deals with legislation being made now by the Idaho Legislature that impacts our community. By sounding out and quoting a variety of legislators, Mr Spence helps us understand key issues that we can act on and provide input to our representative.
You will never get a chance to impact your local community with your well-curated big paper. Small papers also act as a kind of creative lab for innovative thinking. Check out Ryan Urie’s letter right next to yours. Ryan gives a very interesting long view of responding to disinformation and manages to make a Phillip K. Dick quote make sense. The two opinion writers you object to have provoked many thoughtful informative responses.
I hope you will stick around and maybe contribute other thoughts you may have.
Jeff Watt
Pullman
Shocked and saddened
While I quite enjoy the writing and musing of columnist Tiffany Midge, I was shocked, saddened and dismayed with Her View of Feb. 19/20 and her misuse of the word stationary. Her piece waxes poetic over office supplies and stationery stores. It is with dismay that she uses the word she wants, stationery, a noun, with the word stationary, an adjective.
Surely, when she learned to spell those words she learned that the noun is spelled with an “e.” Easy to remember because a letter (written on stationery) is spelled with an “e.” (Another hint at correctly spelling two similar sounding words with different meanings is that the principal is your “pal”). Shocked and saddened too that the editor did not pick up this misuse and misspelling.
Nancy Maxeiner
Viola
Courage and strategy needed
The U.S., NATO and other allies must deal firmly with Russian aggression in eastern Europe.
Isolationism does not serve our national security interests, in fact it is very dangerous. (A great deal of death and destruction during World War II could have been avoided if the U.S. had gotten more fully involved earlier in the war.)
We live in a dangerous complex world. It requires courage and strategy to engage with that reality.
Yes, pushing back against Russian aggression in Ukraine is dangerous. However, it is far more dangerous for the U.S. and other free nations, particularly members of the NATO alliance, to just stand by and allow Russia to invade and take over Ukraine or any other democracy it chooses to overrun.
It is extremely important to support and protect sovereign democracies against foreign aggression. If free nations do not stand together against authoritarian invasion we will all eventually fall.
Now is the time for U.S. citizens to stand together against cruel authoritarian regimes such as Russia and China. They encourage discord and divisions within opposing nations via clandestine social media campaigns and organizations funded by dark money. It is an old strategy, divide and conquer, using new technology, social media and online pseudo-news.
If we allow ourselves to become so weakened and divided that we retreat into isolationism we will eventually lose our democracy and our freedom. If we become so divided and misled by misinformation that we embrace authoritarian nationalism we will lose our freedom and democracy even sooner.
Former president Trump expressed praise for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine using terms like “genius” and “peacekeeping.” His remarks are beneath contempt.
Karen M. Hansen
Viola
On macroevolution
Columnist William Brock (Feb. 17) appeared to be on a tear to offend as many as possible by raising hot-button issues while providing minimal or questionable substantiation for his claims. As a person who has apparently chosen to not believe in God, Brock’s only alternative for the origin of life is macroevolution, which has minimal scientific basis.
We see microevolution, or adaption, all around us but no one has yet scientifically proved macroevolution or even provided evidence that it ever occurred. Macroevolution should not qualify as a theory as there are no facts substantiating any part of it. It only wishfully proposes where life came from and how life supposedly evolved from there to the diversity we see today.
No one has ever provided an actual example of macroevolution or explained the origin of the information stored in DNA which controls all life. As science has become better able to examine the complexity of the cell and life in general, the findings mitigate against macroevolution and for a divine origin of the universe and life. The omniscient God has allowed enough weasel room in discoveries that those who want to reject Him as Creator and Sustainer will find spurious grounds for doing so.
God gives Brock and others the freedom to reject Him as God and Savior but there are consequences. God’s word, the Bible, says, “ … it is appointed for men to die once and then comes the judgment … .” All truth is God’s truth. This is one truth that we all must face, but we do have a choice as to whether we want to accept and seek after God in this life. God invites us into a love relationship that will last for all eternity. It is our choice as to whether we believe Him or not.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow
Solutions to warming
Larry Kirkland’s Jan. 11 letter is an honest effort on a complex issue where I disagree. I have interest and knowledge in atmospheric chemistry. My doctoral mentor, F. S. Rowland (Nobel prize in chemistry, freon-caused atmospheric ozone losses) left people working on atmospheric issue that drew my attention.
Carbon dioxide from fossil fuels and other more potent but less abundant substances cause concern. Top of those is methane, about 20 times more harmful than equal amounts of carbon dioxide. Concerns include more erratic and extreme changes due to warmth — more hot, more cold, more violent hurricanes and tornadoes. Seeing those things as predicted is a warning we should “not set a long term trend.”
Those short term trends may get worse. Recent news showed methane loss from Arctic melt holes being ignited and burning as a flare. Huge amounts of methane are trapped by Arctic ice. Warming makes more melt holes and releases of more methane from the holes in the ice. Arctic warming is now at more than double non-Arctic rates.
I favor a push to more nuclear power plants (now very clean) for two reasons — to speed removal of coal plants and help store energy (via making methanol from vegetation and hydrogen made with cheap electricity at times of low demand). Methanol (easily stored) can fuel turbines like those now using methane fuel to produce high demand power. Discussion of methanol production, storage, and the economic opportunities needs more space than available.
John K Garland
Moscow