Are we really OK with this?
This Idaho family is appalled and deeply disappointed by the not insignificant number of Republicans in Congress (aka the Treason Caucus) actively supporting and encouraging Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s murderous invasion of Ukraine.
Calling for an end to U.S. support to Ukraine not only weakens the NATO alliance we are de facto leader of, but in fact rolls out the red carpet for Putin, letting him know that the U.S. will not challenge this and any future attempts to invade by force and enslave other free democratic nations. We are old enough to have robustly cheered the fall of the Berlin Wall and the breakup of our long-time adversary the Soviet Union in 1989. How do you think Ronald Reagan would have reacted to voices of appeasement telling Putin he’s free to take whatever he likes by force while raping, torturing and murdering civilians?
Are we really OK with Putin stealing children from their families to be reprogrammed as Russian-speaking regime loyalists, and forcing once free men into battle at gunpoint in Russian uniforms in order to push a dictator’s conquest even deeper into the same parts of Europe we helped liberate from Hitler and the Nazis?
Community deserves better
Chuck Pezeshki’s latest column shows, yet again, that he thinks that childish insults are as good as intelligent discussion. He is, again, wrong. He shows that he does not understand the broader issues that are at stake in Ukraine and therefore resorts to elementary school name-calling. He hurls insults at people with whom he disagrees and again slides into hatred against those people. Most people don’t think very clearly when they are in the throes of hatred. Chuck may deny it but it is as plain as the nose on my face, which is extremely plain. It is a habit that Chuck should try to overcome.
He is an embarrassment to an area with two major state universities. Surely the editors can find someone who can apply more intelligence than Chuck does.