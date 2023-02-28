Are we really OK with this?

This Idaho family is appalled and deeply disappointed by the not insignificant number of Republicans in Congress (aka the Treason Caucus) actively supporting and encouraging Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s murderous invasion of Ukraine.

Calling for an end to U.S. support to Ukraine not only weakens the NATO alliance we are de facto leader of, but in fact rolls out the red carpet for Putin, letting him know that the U.S. will not challenge this and any future attempts to invade by force and enslave other free democratic nations. We are old enough to have robustly cheered the fall of the Berlin Wall and the breakup of our long-time adversary the Soviet Union in 1989. How do you think Ronald Reagan would have reacted to voices of appeasement telling Putin he’s free to take whatever he likes by force while raping, torturing and murdering civilians?

