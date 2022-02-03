Respect public school teachers
Public schools and certified public school teachers are deserving our respect. Certified teachers are professionals with specialized training in their subject areas to teach their grade levels.
Most teachers have a bachelor’s degree. Their studies included four years of purposeful university course work, supervised internships in the schools, and evaluations of their skill development and suitability for the teaching profession. Practicing teachers continue to take courses for recertification and professional development. Many have advanced degrees.
The preparation to teach for the nine-month school year is phenomenal. Each fall brings new students with varying backgrounds, needs and skill levels. Teachers are trained and expected to teach to 100% of their students. A high ideal.
Most teachers prepare materials in multiple subject areas, in addition to evaluating student learning. Every single day.
For the majority of teachers, school life is a tremendous emotional commitment. Teachers do not just show up in class, put in a few hours, and walk away at the end of the day. It takes great feeling and thinking and “sleeping on it” to figure out how to help each student succeed in school. And teachers have dozens of students who need solutions.
I respect and admire professional educators in public schools. I want my state and federal tax dollars to go to public schools with university-educated certified teachers. I want the young people in Idaho to be educated to think, to respect one another and to respect their teachers.
Sandra Goffinet
Orofino
True indoctrination
Three full-throated cheers for University of Idaho President Scott Green as he refuses to play the discredited supplicant before those he labels “conflict entrepreneurs” assailing public education with false charges of indoctrination.
The phrase could not be more appropriate in describing the dark-money stink tank known as the Idaho Freedom Foundation. (The word “think” belongs nowhere near Wayne Hoffman’s activities as head of an organization determined to destroy public schools and other services.)
Hoffman does know better than the ignorant accusations he hurls. Having been familiar with him in other roles prior to his taking this post, I gave him far too much benefit of the doubt before he filled my landline last year with robocalls charging that Idaho’s public schools were teaching students “to hate America.” Such a blanket indictment of all educators — of widely varying opinions and abilities — revealed him to be a scoundrel, free of any excuses that might apply to his legislative lackeys.
Hoffman takes money from people hiding their identities to spread lies. Is there a worse form of indoctrination?
Jim Fisher
Moscow
Childish insults sans analysis
Chuck Pezeshki’s latest column shows that he still prefers childish insults to factual reality and sensible analysis.
He still hysterically hates face masks, claiming that they are worthless. He should know that reputable sources recommend not using cloth masks (that’s CLOTH, Chuck) but instead using N95 masks or other masks with similar levels of protection (according to Dr. Lena Wen, an emergency doctor and professor of public health at George Washington University). Many other medical experts share her views.
His previous endorsement of the red state approach to the pandemic needs a reality check: of the 13 states with the fastest growth in COVID-19 cases in the first two weeks of January, 12 are Republican-dominated or Republican-leaning states (my sources are the New York Times and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). Southern Idaho recently returned to rationing care. And Chuck claims that the red states are “back to normal.” Nonsense.
He then shifts to the Ukraine crisis, where he makes factual errors. He denounces the “east coast academics” (that’s a thoughtful critique) who shape foreign and military policies; he obviously doesn’t know that we have foreign policy and defense experts all over the country. He obviously doesn’t know that the Army’s Command and General Staff College is headquartered in the East Coast state of Kansas. He also claims, without proof, that foreign policy scholars and the military want a war in Ukraine.
Chuck obviously doesn’t know that preparing for a crisis is not the same thing as wanting the crisis to occur. We’ve spent a fortune on ballistic missiles and hydrogen bombs over the years; supporters of the missile program never wanted to use them. Their purpose was deterrence, since the Soviet Union had similar weapons.
David Nice
Pullman
Plenty of capable candidates
So Joe is going to put a Black woman on the United State Supreme Court. How nice. He is going to limit his choice down to maybe 5% of the capable candidates. Is that the way to get the best person for the job? What about the very qualified white women or black men? So they are all tossed aside with the obviously tainted white men. I believe MLK said something about not judging people by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. What hypocrites the lefties are!
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia