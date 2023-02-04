Aggressive moves by Idaho Republicans to disenfranchise younger voters speaks volumes about the kinds of unwelcome change they see coming in future election cycles. National trends show voters age 40 and younger solidly rejecting the current GOP’s toxic swill of racism, homophobia, climate/medical/science denial, mass species extinction, election denial, voter suppression, censorship of school curriculum and library books, and perhaps most especially the theocratic breach of church and state culminating in the moral horror of government-forced childbirth.
As has been seen worldwide from South Africa to Georgia, efforts to clamp down on “too much democracy” produce the opposite result: the harder old, conservative white people and their rich enablers try to stop everyone else from voting, the more resolved we become that everyone will get to vote and everyone’s vote will count.
The most ironic and absurd argument against “letting” younger people participate in the electoral process and related legislative activities such as public hearings is that they are simple-minded fools whose only understanding of current events comes from social media and the internet. Look in the mirror, oldsters: the economic, political, and educational disenfranchisement younger Americans experience daily is first-hand, direct and undeniable.
Educational savings accounts
The proposal for educational savings accounts currently being proposed in the Idaho legislature is misleading. The so-called savings would actually be appropriations from the state’s general fund — money paid by all Idaho taxpayers.
The term “educational savings account” should not be confused with “medical savings account.” Medical savings accounts enable people to bank their personal savings into a special account; when those savings are spent on legitimate medical expenses, they become tax deductions.
A true educational savings account system would enable people to receive a tax deduction when they spend those savings on private, public, religious or at-home educational programs and institutions that meet recognized standards.
Legislators should replace the current school choice bill to support school choice with real educational savings accounts.