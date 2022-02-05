Abortion research
I read with interest Larry Kirkland’s letter to the editor of Feb 1 (“All sides are needed to effectively address abortion”) because abortion is such a polarizing issue, and I thought maybe here’s someone who is searching for unity. Alas, Mr. Kirkland’s letter was disappointingly one-sided and quite misleading as well.
For example, Mr. Kirkland says that “women die and are seriously injured from legal abortions every year.” In fact, according to Raymond and Grimes, 2012, “The risk of death associated with childbirth is approximately 14 times higher than that with abortion. Similarly, the overall morbidity associated with childbirth exceeds that with abortion.
He adds that “many women have nagging mental issues from choosing to kill their own child.” Well, I have good news for Mr. Kirkland. Research consistently finds that, actually, being denied an abortion is associated with more adverse mental health issues than receiving an abortion.
What Jesus would think about abortion, what is causing the alleged “rapid deterioration of American society” and other assertions from Mr. Kirkland can’t be answered because they are not founded in anything verifiable.
The hypocrisy of those who call themselves “pro-life” yet support the death penalty and unprovoked war is not the issue. Neither is the issue of when human life begins. (Does it begin at quickening, at the time of penetration of an ovum by a sperm, or, to quote Monty Python, is it true that “every sperm is sacred”?) These things will never be agreed upon.
The real issue is the basic human right to govern one’s own body. Those who are happy to force women to give birth are opposed to women’s rights. It’s as simple as that.
Margaret Davis
Moscow