The problem doesn’t exist
Rep. Tina Lambert, a Republican from Caldwell who identifies herself as a retired home educator, is concerned that “students from border communities, where they vote by mail, may come over here with their student ID and vote in person and then fill out their ballot in another state, thereby voting twice.” She doesn’t know that it’s a challenge to get students to vote even once. Secretary of State Phil McGrane notes that in the 2022 election, 104 student IDs were used statewide. One would hope none committed a felony by voting twice.
Without any proof that this is an existing problem, Lambert is certain that young people will break the law. Therefore, she proposes legislation that will not allow students to use their student ID cards as a valid form of identification at the polls. And by the way, her legislation would remove the option of signing an affidavit instead of showing photo ID to verify your identity at the polls. The House State Affairs Committee voted unanimously to introduce the legislation.
Lambert suffers from the Republican disease that causes them to worry about voter fraud that doesn’t exist. One can understand their concern … with seven democrats in the senate and eleven in the house, cheating must be rampant.
The Idaho House State Affairs Committee has unanimously decided to propose a bill to remove student ID cards as a form of identification for voting. This is due to a concern on their part that students from out of state might come here and vote with their student ID when they don’t actually live here. I find it disturbing that our elected officials do not understand the process for voting. In order to vote you must first be registered to vote. In order to register to vote you must prove that you have been a resident in the county in which you are voting for at least 30 days. You can prove residency with a state issued ID that has a current correct address. Or you use a student ID for identification but then you must also have a document that proves a current residence address. Examples of this are a rental agreement, utility bill, credit card statement, bank statement, or a university fee statement that contains the student’s valid address in the precinct. It is not possible for someone to show up at the polls with only a student ID and vote.
I have been a poll worker for three years. I have learned a lot as a poll worker about how secure our voting system is. Idaho does a good job with security and integrity. We should be encouraging young voters to vote and allow them to use their student ID. The legislature should not be wasting their time and our money by trying to create a solution for a problem that does not exist.