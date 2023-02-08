Bringing Sodom to children
I agree with letter writers Carole and Steve Wells (Feb. 1) that there are historical accounts in the Bible that I would not deliberately read to young children and would explain age-appropriately to older children. Everyone should read the Bible for the wisdom and knowledge it contains. Lot was a weak believer who chose to live near the wicked city of Sodom but eventually moved into Sodom. When God destroyed the evil people of Sodom, Lot and his remaining family, two daughters, suffered because of his bad choices. This is history we all can learn from since we face similar choices every day.
The Bible clearly tells us how to live but God gives us free choice. We can choose to visit or even live in Sodom but there are consequences for those who do and often, sadly, for their children.
When we allow libraries, whether public or school, to stock age inappropriate books and materials, we are bringing Sodom to our children and we and society will suffer. The omnipotent and omniscient God who created this universe, the earth and us, out of love gave us the Bible that we might seek after him and enjoy abundant living.
Apart from him, humans have no lasting hope. The Bible is God’s love letter to us. He has given us hundreds of prophecies in advance that have all come true so that we might know that he is God and that the many remaining prophecies in his word will also be fulfilled. We will all have to give an accounting to God for how we lived in response to his truth. All truth is his and he is the perfect judge. If we are willing to seek his truth he will see that we find it and enjoy living in his love forever.