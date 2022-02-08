About that poll
My apologies to Mr. Holmquist regarding his Feb. 1 letter rebuttal in the Daily News. I failed to mention in my previous letter the source of the disturbing poll I had read about that nearly half of Democrat voters would back measures requiring that the unvaccinated live temporarily in “designated facilities or locations” for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, imprison individuals who publicly question the efficacy of the existing COVID-19 vaccines or the 29% who favor temporarily removing parents’ custody of their children if parents refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
Mr. Holmquist stated that these were “far-fetched paranoid fantasies attributed to Twitter threads passed around right wing websites,” whatever those are.
The source of the poll I quoted was Rasmussen. My bad Antone. It looks like you still have some house cleaning to do.
Joe Long
Moscow
Creating the crises
In his Feb. 2 rant, columnist Dale Courtney blames Joe Biden for a long list of crises in our country.
In reality, it is Courtney and others like him on the radical right who are creating crises.
Through their propaganda and anti-democratic actions, they threaten our health, our economy, our educational institutions and our democratic foundations.
To be sure, Biden’s vision for our country is not flawless. But, to paraphrase Jesus (Luke 6.41), why does Courtney see the speck in our president’s eye and not the log in his own?
Walter Hesford
Moscow
The old tricks
Dale Courtney is up to his old tricks again (column, Feb. 2). He claims that COVID-19 is “becoming less lethal,” but that is only the case in countries that practice the precautions that he rejects. The U.S still has the most overall deaths, and our omicron fatalities are currently 63 percent more than Western Europe.
Australia and New Zealand were in lockdown the longest, and one day omicron fatalities were 134 and 53 on Jan. 28 and Feb. 1 respectively. On Jan. 26, U.S. deaths were 3,434. That computes to 104 per million Americans dead versus 5.2 Aussies and 10.8 Kiwis.
Many assume that lockdowns ruined economies, but Australia’s unemployment rate is 4.6 percent, its budget deficit is 4.5 percent, and its economy is expected to grow 3.1 percent for 2022. Ours is 3.9, 7.8, and 3.3 respectively.
Not surprising, Courtney’s data for natural immunity sounds fishy, so let’s rely on the experts at Johns Hopkins: “For all these reasons (low full vaccinations and low mask wearing), it will be very challenging to get to the level of population immunity.”
Courtney supports the Barrington Declaration which would have let the virus run its course unhindered and without regard for the risk of hundreds of thousands more deaths. In a previous column Courtney recommended, incredibly enough, that parents throw “pox” parties for their kids.
When Courtney falsely claims that Biden has “blocked therapeutics,” he must have the dewormer ivermectin in mind. The FDA, however, has approved a number of safe drugs for use.
Courtney also contends that Biden has fired all sorts of people. As commander-in-chief, he has a responsibility to protect the combat readiness of the troops, so anti-vax soldiers will not be allowed to infect their units. When the Pullman hospital required vaccines, a few employees fired themselves for not complying.
Nick Gier
Moscow
More careful searches needed
In a recent letter, Antone Holmquist wrote that my recent letter and the letter by Joe Long had “immediately set off his fake news detector.” I wonder if his detector is set to go off any time he reads a letter by a conservative. Neither my letter nor Joe Long’s were fake news.
He stated that the poll information in Joe’s letter was “easily debunked.” On the contrary I was able to confirm the poll information with a Google search for “democrats and vaccine poll.”
Mr. Holmquist claimed that my quote from Supreme Court Justice Stevens was not genuine, since he couldn’t find it. (I had stated that Supreme Court Justice Stevens, who was the most liberal member of the court at the time, stated in 2008 that “ballot fraud does occur, and it can make a difference in a close election.”) I looked up the 2008 court case Mr Holmquist mentioned, found it with a Google search, and found Justice Stevens’ opinion on the case at Supreme.Justia.com. Towards the end of his opinion Justice Stevens makes that quote very recognizably.
Mr. Holmquist’s mistakes were probably unintentional, but he needs to do a much more careful search before he accuses someone of presenting false news.
Lois Johnston
Moscow
Pullman’s architecture
Ayad Rahmani’s column in the Feb. 4 paper gives a delightfully reasoned eyes-wide-open view of downtown Pullman. Geography (Moscow got the flat land) complicates solutions to improve downtown but who better to deal with that opportunity than an architect. Maybe a class project?
Jeff Watt
Pullman
Thank yous are due
It has been a rough couple of years because of COVID-19, but there are a few bright spots and some folks that need to be thanked for their efforts.
First, those with the scientific training to develop effective vaccines when we needed them quickly. The numbers are in and it is clear that the vaccines have kept many people out of the hospitals or at least out of the intensive care units.
Second, kudos to the hospital staffs around the country who have recently been pushed to the limit yet again.
And finally, thanks to all of you out there that got the “jab.” If you had not stepped forward the situation would clearly have been much worse, with overflowing hospitals rationing health care. Much appreciated.
Reed Lewis
Moscow