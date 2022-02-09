Defenders of democracy
A recent letter to the editor provided false information about voting rights, and the status of voting systems in this country. In fact, all recounts and court reviews of allegations of voter fraud have found the 2020 election to be “the most secure in American history.” (see bit.ly/34jIVfP)
Also, this individual mischaracterized the League of Women Voters by stating disinformation. To be clear, the League of Women Voters is proud to be a nonpartisan organization, neither supporting nor opposing candidates, or political parties at any level of government, but always working on vital issues of concern to members and the public. We study issues and take stands based on data and facts. LWVWA has access to the national LWVUS team of researchers, attorneys, and scholars. We have a national network of Leagues to whom we can pose a question and get answers.
Women have the right to vote in large part because of the work done by women over 100 years ago, several of whom went on to establish the League of Women Voters and joined the fight for ratification of the 19th Amendment. We continue to be defenders of democracy through accurate information and well-reasoned discussion. We are dedicated to using advocacy, litigation and resources like VOTE411 to include more voters, expand and protect voter access and ensure that elections remain fair and accessible. The LWV is open to all people no matter race, sexual orientation, religion, ability, or political affiliation who want to engage in truthful and civil discourse. We are all equal in the ballot box, but only if we vote. You can find out more at LWV.org.
Bobbie Ryder, president
League of Women Votersof Pullman
LWV is nonpartisan resource
A recent letter in the Daily News claimed widespread voter fraud in the U.S. elections. Similar claims were made in several dozen court cases after the 2020 national general election, but the courts — focusing on evidence rather than mere allegations — did not find irregularities sufficient to affect the outcome of the elections.
However, in the subsequent months, many states claimed voter fraud as a pretext for passing legislation to suppress the vote. Voter suppression is an attempt to prevent or discourage certain Americans from registering to vote or casting their ballot. Forms of voter suppression include unlawfully restricting documents that can be used to show voter ID or proof of citizenship, reducing polling place hours, eliminating early voting opportunities, restricting vote by mail, and illegally purging voters from the rolls. These new laws will limit the votes of many Americans including people of color, the elderly, and others who seek to exercise their right to vote.
Of all the rights the League of Women Voters seeks to protect, the right to vote is foremost. To see if you are registered to vote go to Vote Idaho at voteidaho.gov. When candidates begin their campaigns, go to VOTE411.org to learn more about those who would seek to represent you. In addition to our other activities, the LWV Moscow holds public candidate forums where local candidates can answer hard questions about their views and qualifications. Most of all: Vote.
Our Democracy rests on elections where the American people can vote for the candidate of their choice. We of the League of Women Voters of Moscow hold dear the fundamental principles of our Democracy. We are a non-partisan resource for building citizen participation and involvement and education. Join us at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
N. Zena Hartung, president
League of Women Votersof Moscow
Putting people in danger
Scotty Anderson has committed the worst kind of lie — the kind that puts people in danger. He cherry picks and distorts data and statistics to validate his claim that masks are useless against COVID-19 and its variants.
John Drake, distinguished research professor and director for the Center for the Ecology of Infectious Diseases program at the University of Georgia, writing in Forbes magazine on Feb. 4, cites a recent case-control study by the California Department of Public Health of people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and were demographically matched against other people who were not positive.
Statistical analysis showed that the odds of infection were about half for people who reported wearing a mask in public compared with people who didn’t. (Results of this study are reported in terms of “odds ratios” which are related to relative risk, but not quite the same thing.) For people who wore masks “all of the time” (instead of “some of the time” or “most of the time”) the estimated effect was even more significant (“The Real-World Effectiveness of Face Masks Against COVID-19,” paragraph 4).
Drake further notes that the study determined that N95/KN95 masks significantly reduced the chance of infection over other kinds of masks (paragraph 5). As noted above, a flaw in the study is that wearing masks was less effective for those WHO WORE A MASK ONLY PART OF THE TIME. Even so, Drake notes that the study determined that the wearing of masks, even if not worn all the time, was effective at reducing the chance of infection — a result that is consistent with CDC research and guidelines (paragraph 8).
Anderson has a right to believe what he wants and to write his opinions about those beliefs. He does NOT have the right knowingly to endanger the public with those beliefs.
D’Wayne Hodgin
Moscow
Pence speech is key
Former Vice President Mike Pence made a speech (Feb. 4) that should become a marker in American politics. In 2020, Pence was told by former President Trump that he had the “right to overturn the election results,” and Trump leaned on him to do just that.
Pence said, “President Trump is wrong. ... And frankly, there is no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.”
Take Latah County as an exercise in understanding. When we vote in elections, our votes are first tallied at our county courthouse — any citizen can go to the polls on election day, or to the courthouse on election night, as some do, and oversee this process. Our Latah County tally is then sent to our Idaho secretary of state, results are vetted and in a presidential election are submitted to create a slate of electors that will inform the Electoral College of Idaho’s choice for president. It is a decentralized system and one our founders designed to prevent a handful of bad actors, or even one bad actor, from overturning the will of the people. President Trump tried and failed to get Mike Pence to disrupt our Constitutional system.
Five years ago, we Republicans gave a man tainted by corruption the highest position of leadership in our party. We must now reform our party given what it has become.
Latah County Republicans please listen to Vice President Pence’s speech of Feb. 4 (available on YouTube). It is important for the future of our party.
Frederic Banks
Moscow