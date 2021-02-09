Don’t limit emergency powers
Dear legislators Nilsson Troy, Mitchell and Nelson: I strongly urge you to oppose proposed legislation that limits the governor’s powers to declare states of emergency. This bill will not serve to hasten recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of health or the economy. Just the opposite.
The effect of the bill is to circumvent and hamper implementation of the best advice of health authorities toward hastening recovery. It will financially hamstring governmental efforts locally by curtailing federal aid for testing, exposure tracing and vaccine distribution. It will also hamper the deployment of National Guard soldiers to assist.
Ending the governor’s power to declare a state of emergency is a bad idea. It is simply a fact of basic civics that the chief executive is in a better position than is the legislature to deal with an emergency. A governor can take prompt, decisive, yet considered action that saves lives in a variety of situations. This is a far more suitable mechanism for effective action than would be achieved by shifting this power toward the legislature, a deliberative body.
I urge you to abandon this bill. If it reaches the floor, vote no.
Scott Milner
Moscow
The power of lawsuits
Lawsuits have been abused in the past, and most people don’t want to take that route. There have been frivolous cases against healthcare providers, educators and many others for their well-intentioned, honest mistakes. However in the current political climate this might be the only language that brings some results.
Former President Trump’s words and words of his followers continue to cause division and destruction. For four years, the Congress and cabinet members probably knew his statements were not true, but didn’t check him. Their silence enabled Trump in his abuse of power. His repeated false statements have convinced 40 percent of Americans that this election was stolen.
Rational arguments and presentation of facts and documents haven’t helped dissuade many Trump followers, but some of them understand the language of money and lawsuits. Some stopped announcing the conspiracy theories when corporations withdrew their advertisements. Others did so after they faced lawsuits. After Fox News repeated that “Dominion machines of Venezuela” had manufactured false ballots for Biden, the Toronto and Denver based company filed defamation suits against the cable television and Newsmax. They retracted their stories.
Now Dominion has filed lawsuits against Trump lawyers Powell and Giuliani. A few states and individuals are also contemplating this option against the Trump campaign. While lawsuits aren’t the best way to resolve conflict, perhaps in this age of social media and conspiracy theory it is a good option to prevent further damage to the government, country, democracy and truth.
Hemlata Vasavada
Pullman
Where is the outrage?
Why isn’t Mark Zuckerberg in jail? I thought it was a crime to lie to Congress? Zuckerberg has done it at least twice as he told Congress both times his Facebook doesn’t censor conservatives. Yet now that his fellow Democrats have taken power, he is censoring thousands upon thousands of conservatives by removing them from Facebook. Free speech is being stomped upon. Where is the outrage by the pillars of free speech, the ACLU, the Associated Press and the Democrat party? Oh, I forgot they only believe in free speech for themselves and not for those who oppose them.
James Fry
Pullman
An additional ‘thank you’
Along with all the absurd “thank yous” that Joe Long sent in his letter of Jan. 31 to Trump, he might have included this: “I thank you for showing us how fragile and precious our democracy is and how easily we could lose it.” I sincerely hope this country never has to endure another “wanna-be” dictator again. Hope we learned a lesson from this, but if Joe’s letter is any indication, we have much more work to do to preserve our democraCy and sanity.
Roger Hayes
Moscow
It could get worse
I’m an octogenarian who voted reluctantly for Trump in 2016, and again, reluctantly, in 2020. But there is much about the former president which I find reprehensible. That said, I am firmly convinced, along with 74 million other citizens, that in both of these cycles, Trump was legitimately elected president.
Alas, in 2020, Democrats, by conducting voter fraud on a massive scale, hijacked the office.
Millions of words in explanation have already been expended about how it happened. Space does not permit further commentary.
In one swing state a man in a dress announced the Biden victory. In other of the six disputed states, it was either a governor or some state election official who declared the results. Never, to my knowledge though, in any of these states in question, did their legislatures ever make the final decision. Yet, say numbers of experts, only state legislators, under the Constitution, can be tasked with certifying presidential electors.
But the courts rejected all challenges to election results, cry the Bidenists. Not exactly. The courts invoked a shadowy concept of “standing,” refusing, thereafter, to hear overwhelming evidence of election malfeasance.
Now we’ve got a man with diminishing cognitive skills sitting in the White House. His public statements thus far, most of them aided by a teleprompter, are short on real content and do little to assure the American public, or provide much direction. Meanwhile outside, DC is rung about by fencing and concertina wire. 20,000 National Guard troops roam the streets, preparing, so they tell us, for any sudden attack by “white supremacists.” These are terrible optics.
By 2024, I’d be 86. Chances are I’ll never vote again. If not, it means ending my days in a country with a faux president, a pretender, at its head. It’s going to be an Obama redux, if not worse.
Tim Moore
Potlatch
Repairing faults
A shout out to Peter Haug for bringing us this quote by Alexis de Toqueville: “The greatness of America lies not in being more enlightened than any other nation, but rather in her ability to repair her faults.”
All eyes are on Trump’s second impeachment trial. Does America still have the ability to repair her faults?
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman