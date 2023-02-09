Managing money
In regards to your two recent articles about hungry and homeless college students and young people who can’t afford RV rent.
I have a solution. There are jobs available all over Moscow offering $15 per hour for inexperienced applicants. That’s $600 for a 40-hour week. After taxes, that’s more than many retired people are living on in comfort. The retired people are not in debt and are not paying interest on new cars and RVs, clothes, nor other things young people “can’t live without.” They also make their own coffee which saves them $3 a cup or more. They have cell phones that serve that purpose only which costs a mere $120 per year; and if they need to use the internet, they use it for free at the public library. They are also managing to feed and care for themselves and their pets without going into debt. It’s called managing your money. Saving to buy a good used car will eliminate interest charges. Saving to buy anything will eliminate interest charges. Interest charges should be called impatience charges. Renting a modest apartment or a mobile home is much cheaper than going into debt for an RV or powerful vehicle to tow it. You can live well and pay cash for everything if you just stop trying to show off and have everything before you can afford to pay for it.