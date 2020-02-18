Progressives are angry because they care
The mainstream media is trying to paint progressives as angry, loud, pushy, inflexible, bullies.
Do you honestly think that the civil rights movements for people of color and women would have happened if the oppressed and downtrodden hadn’t become angry over the injustice they saw and experienced? Do you think the antiwar movement in the 1960s was motivated by happy feelings towards our government’s constant warmongering for profit? Were the environmentalists just a bunch of happy tree huggers dancing around the forests or the labor movement started by people because they were happy with unsafe working conditions and unlivable wages?
Anger fuels change. People are sick and tired of the wealthy few, committing crimes they are never held accountable for, buying off the politicians and living in tax-free obscene excess on the backs of the working people.
Corporate media outlets such as CNN and MSNBC have a vested interest in downplaying the progressive movement: more money and power for themselves and their wealthy investors. They pretend to be better than the sewage spewing ogres at Fox. In reality there is little difference. Fox is merely more blatant in their contempt for working Americans.
CNN and MSNBC will sometimes give lip service to causes that could improve the world, but ultimately it’s just shallow, surface, and meaningless. An MSNBC presenter equated supporters of Sanders to Nazis. Bernie Sanders is a Jewish man who lost family to the Nazis. Despicable. A Fox presenter said it best when commenting on AOC’s speech about the struggles of low wage workers, “I don’t care.” Despicable.
If we aren’t outraged by the rampant inequality, injustice and the environmental destruction in America and the world today, what good are we as a species? Progressives care, that is why we are angry.
Holli Cooper
Moscow