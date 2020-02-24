The Constitution means nothing to our president
Like all those inducted into the U.S. armed forces, in 1969 I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. I don’t know that the oath terminated after my honorable discharge but I think any American would consider it a lifetime commitment.
When President Trump similarly swore to uphold the Constitution at his inauguration, I don’t think it meant much to him. Even his supporters know he isn’t one for truth, oaths and promises. He took his wedding vows three times and managed to dodge service in the military and the requisite oath.
Many Trump supporters have sworn to protect the Constitution, and although the Pledge of Allegiance only endorses the flag and the republic, I assume it also includes the Constitution. So really, we are all in this together, and as Trump basically shreds the Constitution and its balance of power protections, we are collectively guilty if we let him get away with it.
The impeachment process clearly proved that Trump is willing to compromise our national security for his own political benefit. His attorney, Alan Deroshowitz, asserted that anything a president does to get reelected is acceptable. The World War II generation who liberated Europe would be appalled.
I urge Washington voters to read the new guide to state elections they received in the mail. Fourteen presidential candidates provide short statements to attract your vote. About one-third of Trump’s less-than-credible statement panders to veterans.
All service men and women and the American citizens who support them should honor their oath and commitment to uphold the Constitution and reject being bought off by this president who progresses with no moral trepidation or shame toward destroying our unique and benevolent 244-year-old political system.
Richard Shafer
Pullman