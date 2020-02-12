Most letters supported candidates and qualifications
Bill Tozer’s Jan 18 letter to the Daily News stated that letters and support for the winners of the Moscow City Council election were expressions of prejudice against members of Christ Church and its affiliates. Actually most of these letters discussed the outstanding qualifications of Zabala, Laflin and Kelly.
Others discussed candidates’ positions about allowing expansion of educational institutions in downtown Moscow, and three candidates’ opposition to the city’s ordinance banning discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Commenting on qualifications and positions is an important part of the electoral process.
Candidate James Urquidez raised the issue of religious affiliation saying that he wanted to be elected to show the community the value of a Christian on council. He also said that he should be elected because we have a lot of Christians in the city. Did he think we have never had any Christian council members? Did he think that religion should be a basis for electing candidates? When asked about Christ Church’s mission “to make Moscow a Christian town,” which lists among other things, providing “Christian leadership in ... politics,” he said all religions try to do this.
Proselytizing is indeed a part of some religions, but it is not surprising or hypocritical that citizens who treasure their diverse religious beliefs and freedom of thought would oppose having any one church dominate our community and try to change its culture.
From glossing over the evils of slavery, to asserting that God wants women to be submissive to their husbands, to his antagonism toward our gay and lesbian friends and citizens, Christ Church leader Doug Wilson gives Moscow serious reasons for concern. Hopefully the good people who attend and support Christ Church can understand these concerns so we can move forward together in keeping our community welcoming, inclusive and harmonious.
Joann Muneta
Moscow
Health care crisis isn’t just at Swedish
Terence L. Day, I too have some nursing friends. Thank you very much for bringing awareness to their struggles (His View, Feb. 3). What I would suggest is that after we go to bat for them with our legislators, we also learn to take better care of ourselves so that they less often need to care for us.
Monthly I go to Spokane for acupuncture. I often get to view the city from a place where the immense buildings of the Deaconnes, Schriners, Sacred Heart, St. Joseph, St. Luke and Rockwood hospital complexes are part of the buildings where about 18 percent of the Spokane population are employed. This simply breaks my heart as I believe that much of the human suffering going on therein is very much preventable.
I have come to believe that our health care crisis is generated by wrong motives. We reward pills for profit rather than demanding that those who call themselves health care providers provide proper education as to how we can do the basic work of taking care of ourselves. Because we have not taken responsibility for our own health we no longer have what can actually be called a health care system. This is because the infrastructure was organized to support outrageously for-profit disease management. ... If you pay best when you are scared out of your mind, in pain and having trouble functioning, then your “provider” is motivated to provide those things that scare you, make you in pain and trouble your functioning.
Tod Merley
Pullman
A rock to stand on which does not move
Have you ever looked backwards through a telescope? The world then looks much different out there. I know that the political system is heavily divided at this time. I have to admit, I have my political views and they are very Christian-based and very conservative. Yet, as I stop and I step back and look across today’s political landscape, there is a haunting question that comes to my mind. The question is, what am I really seeing going on behind the facade of the political parties today. It has changed dramatically with the previous administration, but what is happening and why?
I remember that my grandfather was somewhere between a moderate and a conservative Democrat. That is hard to imagine in today’s time. I would guess that they are still out there. How about the thought of a Christian Democrat. Let me float this thought past you, could we be watching the systematic and planned takeover of the Democratic Party? Is there enough “horsepower” left within the moderate and conservative Democratic Party to overcome this overthrow? Instead of saying that it is “them or us” is there something I can do being on the conservative right to help bring the Democratic party back to center or conservative thinking, or is the “deep state” too entrenched and the game already lost? I hope not.
The “new Democrat” type person operates on “everything is relative” with I, me and my. Google it. Turn it over in your mind. So, if you are evil, deceptive, crooked; then your mind will take you to that your competition is the same and you must find something back there to “take them down.”
Wonderful thing about Christianity, is that it is based on absolutes. Christianity is a rock to stand upon which does not move.
Wayne Olson
Moscow
We need the space to discuss 5G ramifications
This is a response to letters from Mark Kuzyk and Robert Olsen in your Feb. 7 and 8 editions, respectively.
According to Kuzyk the scientific consensus “is that there is no evidence for adverse health effects” from exposure to 5G radiation, a type of radio-frequency electromagnetic radiation.
How is it then that Citizens for Responsible Technology, a science-based grassroots organization, lists nearly 200 peer-reviewed studies — excerpted from more than 1,000 published over several decades — of the biological effects of radio-frequency electromagnetic radiation? These examine prenatal developmental effects, effects on small children, brain tumors, effects on DNA, neurological/cognitive effects and more.
So much for consensus.
The sad thing about Olsen’s letter is that it gives the impression that the Feb. 5 lecture delivered by Martin Pall at the University of Idaho was a tissue of outrageous statements about established international agencies and wild-eyed assertions about 5G effects unsubstantiated by any scientific evidence. Dr. Pall did indeed speculate about possible connections between 5G and a number of catastrophic events. But Olsen fails to acknowledge that he also spent an hour or more laying out the scientific evidence for biological effects of radio-frequency electromagnetic radiation exposure.
The core of Pall’s message was that radio-frequency exposure guidelines, established in 1996, were designed to address thermal effects only; that biological effects have since been found to occur at levels far below those guidelines; and that therefore the guidelines are inadequate and must be revised.
I agree with Olsen that we need to have better discussions about 5G. Before Feb. 5, there were no public discussions at all of the matter, either in Moscow or Pullman. 5G is a huge issue with many ramifications and people are searching for answers. Our city governments need to step up and create the space for such discussions to occur.
George Bedirian
Pullman