An appreciation and affection for the Chinese
Well I guess we all need to face the fact that the Wuhan Coronavirus 2019-nCoV will arrive someday. I think that my heart is somewhat prepared. I am not talking about my stock of vitamins A, B1, C, D3, as well as magnesium, selenium, zinc and activated charcoal. I am talking about an honest appreciation of the Chinese people strong enough, I hope, to ride the disruption with maintained good intentions toward them and even those who “rule” them.
It all started a couple of years ago when I chose to watch some Korean television. It was a two-year, very fun ride. I still look for some Korean television, but mostly movies from time to time. So, in this deep winter I found Chinese fantasy and historical drama. I watched “Legend of Fuyao” (66 episodes), “Nothing Gold Can Stay” (74), and just finished “Fighter of the Destiny” (52). And so now I feel good affection for the Chinese people.
Yes, you can and should strengthen your body with essential nutrients which become more essential if you are processing acute disease. You can and should strengthen your body with exercise and friendly competition.
But when you are in the process of dealing with acute disease the most important thing is where your heart is. Some call it “mind over matter” and that is not a bad way to put it. But “three fingers point back” probably begins to explain what I want to say here. When you point at someone your own middle, ring and pinky fingers point right back at you. And I do believe that the intentions you send out to others come right back at you with interest as well. So if your intentions are blessings you become strengthened.
A ray of hope as the water rises
Most of us are aware that rising sea levels due to climate change are threatening coastal cities in the United States, dramatically exemplified by Miami. Although I am aware that climate change is a grave threat and seems to be accelerating all the time, I must admit to a tiny bit of smugness at living on the Palouse, at our seemingly unencroachable elevation of 2,500 feet above sea level.
However, my sense of security was shaken recently by the piece “Paradise Creek flirts with flood stage in Moscow,” (Daily News, Feb 8, 2020) that reported Paradise Creek exceeded flood levels early that day. That, and the local flash floods of April 9-10, 2019, are still in my memory.
It turns out that precipitation rather than sea levels threatens us on the Palouse: warmer temperatures on the Palouse will cause more rain rather than snow, more melt of the snow that does fall, and heavy rainfall will become more severe. That means more floods, which are traumatic and costly for families, landowners and the cities.
One ray of hope is a promising piece of legislation, now in the U.S. House, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA). The policy is predicted to reduce emissions by at least 90 percent by 2050 (based on 2016 levels). Check it out at this shortened web link: http://bit.ly/2kz1425.
Sex education, not stressing abstinence, reduces abortions
Upon reading Doug Call’s well-researched views (His View, Feb. 10), I’d like to add some information on reducing the need for abortions. In many countries, women are the main providers and will delay pregnancy until the economics of their families are stable. Women know best what is happening in their families.
“It is fairly well established that women who have control over their reproductive health also have better outlooks relating to higher education/productivity in the workforce,” according to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. According to the World Economic Forum, “family planning does more than save lives; it also saves money. For every dollar invested in reproductive health services, $2.20 is saved in pregnancy-related health-care costs.”
The impact of understanding sex/contraception is by proper medically accurate sex education. You wouldn’t invest money without studying the market so why stop teenagers/children from having access to reliable information?
The Miami Herald stated, “There is evidence that parents are not living up to their responsibilities … children deserve to have the best information available in a school/formal education setting.”
According to the Guttmacher Institute, “Strong evidence suggests that approaches to sex education includes information about both contraception/abstinence helps young people to delay sex, … (and) avoid STDs/unintended pregnancies when becoming sexually active.”
According to a Public Library of Science paper, “The more strongly abstinence is emphasized in state laws, the higher the teenage pregnancy/birth rate, whereas, comprehensive sex/HIV education and abstinence along with contraception/condom use have the lowest teen pregnancy rates.”
Access to accurate information, formal educators and access to all types of birth control methods is needed. It takes both sexes to make a baby. Stop putting the complete burden on women. Most women do not just wake up one day and decide to get an abortion, it is a much thought-about procedure guided by a doctor’s input.
