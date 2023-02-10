Finding your truth on the river of life

I could not have asked for a better teacher than Bill Parks for negotiating the rapids of a wild river. He is president of Northwest River Supplies, and he has been running rivers since the 1970s.
The lessons began on the Rogue River in Southern Oregon in the early 1990s. The first thing Bill taught me was that I was overcorrecting as I lined up for a rapid. I eventually learned that in most cases, it took a few effortless strokes to position yourself accurately — that is, in the center of the rapid’s “tongue.”
The key is finesse, not power. There is an art to this sport, and I call it the Dao of Rafting. Chinese sages navigate life with little or no effort (wu wei). For them the greatest mistakes of life come from trying too hard.
In 1993, my former partner and I were invited to take our largest raft down the Grand Canyon. This is a trip of 21 days and 221 miles through the most challenging rapids in North America. We both knew that we could not do this without expert help. Bill gladly agreed to be our main oarsman.
I was assigned to be the “grunt” rower between the huge rapids. Most rivers have eddies, currents of water that collide with obstacles such that the water reverses direction. On the Colorado the eddies are huge and powerful.
I don’t know how many times Bill yelled out: “Nick, you are in an eddy again!” Bill taught me to find the eddy line and bust through it and return to the main current. That took great effort, but would have not been necessary if I had stayed in the current.
What does all this have to do with truth? Truth is a moral virtue. It is more than just telling the truth; rather, it is being true to yourself.
My favorite example is Mahatma Gandhi. Hindus expected him to follow their concept of nonviolence, but he developed a pragmatic view that worked for him. Gandhi’s view became a model for more than 21 nonviolent 20th century revolutions.
Even then these were personal or national appropriations of Gandhi views. Initially, Gandhi insisted that only the spiritually pure could practice nonviolence. However, none of the leaders of these revolutions ever reached this standard.
In the process of moral development each of us, ideally, should have an ensemble of virtues that guide us through our lives. Truth as a moral virtue is closely related to the virtues of integrity, courage, fortitude, mindfulness, and wisdom.
I’ve learned from my own meditation practice how it helps me stay in my center. The farther we stray from our centers, the more likely it is for us to forget the needs of others as well as our own. I firmly believe that the Chinese were right that “evil” is the result of imbalance and disordered wills.
Returning to the Grand Canyon, I draw an analogy. Not only should we always aim for the center of the rapid’s tongue, but we should stay in the current and not, unmindfully, be trapped in the eddies of life, where trouble will always find us.
The most dangerous rapid on the Grand Canyon is Lava Falls. It has an immediate drop of 15 feet and a 10-foot by 30-foot expanse of surging water turning back on itself. Everyone in the group “ran it” on the left, but Bill found his own “truth” on the right.
On our second trip down the Grand Canyon in 2002, our oarsman mindlessly took us right into Lava. He was ejected from the cockpit and rescued himself downriver. I took over the oars and found that only one was operable.
The other oar was bent vertically and acted as a “dagger board,” just like some small sailboats have. We did not capsize, but within minutes we were spat out into the raging white water downstream.
Space does not allow the full details, but suffice to say that witnesses to this near disaster praised me for staying calm throughout. Yes, I stayed in my center.
Contrary to Colorado River lore, however, the graybeard professor from Idaho certainly did not run Lava with one oar. The river did it, not I.
Gier is professor emeritus at the University of Idaho. Read the full version at bit.ly/3DOxP0G.