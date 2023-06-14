Flag Day provides a time to look back

Tom Purcell

It’s long past time for me to put a flagpole in the center of my front yard — one that holds a large American flag that dances proudly in the summer breeze.

We bought such a flagpole for my father on his 70th birthday, shortly after he and my mother moved into a new house with a stately front yard.

He was proud of his flag — with good reason.