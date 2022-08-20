Focus on the missing, not the headdress

Tallent

 Courtesy Rebecca Tallent

Recently, someone asked if I thought the Pope wearing a headdress was cultural appropriation. No, I said, he was wearing a gift placed on his head by First Nations People.

What the person asking completely missed was the Pope was in Canada to apologize for the abuse and deaths of children at Indian boarding schools. While cultural appropriation is bad, cultural genocide is much worse.

Today, many people think since the old boarding schools are gone the issue is over. Nothing could be farther from the truth. The pain and suffering inflicted by the 18 different religious groups running the schools left a lasting legacy of trauma which is circling down multiple generations.

