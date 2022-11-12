For Republicans, the knives finally come out against Trump

The Republican Party endured considerable humiliation on election night, as their much-anticipated “red wave” turned out to be a red thud.

There are races yet to be decided and votes are still being counted, but it is safe to say that across nearly all regions of the nation, Republicans did not do as well as expected. What has followed has been bitter recriminations and finger pointing in the direction of one person – Donald Trump.

Trump is like a lingering cold that one cannot rid themselves of. Issues such as preserving democracy and abortion rights emerged as crucial concerns that deeply resonated with voters, even more so than political pundits in both political parties had believed. Issues such as public safety and an unstable and worrisome economy remained relevant, but not absolute. Suburban women, a highly courted swing voting group, went decisively Democratic.

