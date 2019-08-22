Among the most fundamental needs of any civil society is an agreed-upon set of laws and rules that apply to everyone. For example, common citizens can’t drive drunk, and neither can the chief of police. Common citizens can’t burn down a school, and neither can the fire chief.
Everyone gets along — more or less — when we all abide by the same rules.
So it’s disheartening when out-of-state developers come to town and ask local officials to bend the rules for them. And yes, I’m talking about the big apartment complex proposed for the corner of Bishop Boulevard and Johnson Avenue in Pullman. For those of you scoring at home, the address is 1200 Johnson Ave. — right behind the Satori marijuana shop.
In his Monday column on this page, Terry Day did a fine job of exhorting Pullman’s municipal leaders not to bend the rules for big developers. In the case at hand, the Nelson Partners of Aliso Viejo, Calif., want to jam more student apartments onto their 4.9-acre site than the zoning code allows. And the Nelson Partners don’t want to provide as many off-street parking spaces as the zoning code requires.
So they’re seeking exemptions from those requirements. In fact, the Nelson Partners are seeking lots of exemptions for their 13-story apartment building.
If they don’t get those exemptions, the developers — or their boosters in the construction trades — will denounce Pullman as an “anti-growth” community. It’s a common, yet invidious, smear aimed at putting city leaders on the defensive.
In fact, granting exemptions to the zoning code is a lot like handing out bacon at the dog park. The dogs are happy as long as you’re distributing yummy treats, but the minute you stop, well then, you are “anti-dog.”
Like Terry Day, I urge city leaders to enforce the rulebook that’s already on the shelf.
The site in question is in an R4 zone, which is Pullman’s highest density designation at nearly 44 apartments per acre. Given that, Nelson Partners could build 213 apartments with no questions asked. But they want to boost the density limit to 60.08 apartments per acre — a 37.9 percent jump.
So they want city officials to bend the rules for them. In official-speak, they’re asking for a “variance,” or, more formally, a “conditional use permit.”
Now think about it for a moment, ye common citizens of Pullman. Does a whopper apartment complex within a stone’s throw of the intersection at Bishop Boulevard and the Moscow-Pullman road sound like a good idea?
According to the developer’s own engineer, the proposed 274-apartment building would generate more than 2,700 additional car trips per day; the highest traffic volumes would occur between 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. Does that sound like a good idea for Bishop Boulevard, practically in the shadow of Washington State University?
The question everyone should ask is whether city leaders ought to enforce the rules that already exist, or whether they should move the goalposts when a big developer wants special treatment.
Want a recent example? Before its developers sought a variance, the Evolve building site in downtown Pullman was limited to 41 apartments. After the variance was granted, the number of apartments shot up to 82 — a 100-percent increase over what the code spells out.
The Evolve developers apparently made a compelling argument, so they got their variance. The rest of us got a charmless monstrosity that has little, if anything, in common with the rest of downtown Pullman.
Once again, equal enforcement of the rules is the sine qua non of a civil society. Giving a developer permission to build more apartments than the zoning code allows is disturbingly similar to the story arc of George Orwell’s “Animal Farm.”
You probably remember the key phrase from your high school English class: “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”
Pullman resident William Brock would like a zoning variance for a piece of property he owns but, being a common citizen, he doesn’t think it would be granted.