Forgiving some sinners and castigating others

I was watching an old documentary the other day about classic Hollywood stars. Henry Fonda, a man who epitomized the stalwart, decent American was the narrator, and he walked us through several decades of famous (and sometimes infamous) actors, from Charlie Chaplin to Natalie Wood.

The interesting thing was that most of the people profiled had a public demeanor that differed radically from the private ones. But prior to the internet, only a few of them suffered because of it, even with the restrictive Hays Code, which demanded moral purity from the silver screen.

For example, Errol Flynn was a dashing and desirable swashbuckler who leaped into our hearts in films like “Captain Blood” and “The Adventures of Robin Hood.” He played heroic, charismatic and sexy characters. But his personal life was a mess, with many wives, alcoholism, accusations of statutory rape and even some rumors of bestiality. But somehow, his career managed to survive even the racy rumors.

