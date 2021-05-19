On April 27, Gov. Brad Little signed the ‘Fetal Heartbeat Bill” that, if enforced, will essentially make abortion inaccessible in the state of Idaho. This is because the bill makes abortion illegal if a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can easily be as early as 5-6 weeks and well before a woman is aware that she is pregnant. Nearly two-thirds of abortions in the U.S. take place by eight weeks.
One of the goals from this effort is to ultimately convey legal personhood on a fetus, presumably beginning with the single-celled zygote. Doing so will pit the rights of the mother against the zygote where many conservative state legislatures are clearly favoring the interests of the latter. The Idaho law allows for exceptions for medical emergencies, assuming the emergency can be addressed in time, and this does not account for potential debilitating outcomes from pregnancy.
In 2018, there were 17 deaths for every 100,000 live births in the U.S., which is double most other high-income countries (mortality is twice again higher for African Americans). A report from the Government Accounting Office (May 10) found that mothers in rural and areas underserved by healthcare face a greater risk of dying “during or shortly after pregnancy” compared to their peers in more metropolitan areas. That is, mortality is disproportionately higher for rural communities that are well represented in Idaho.
The ultimate goal of this law (and others like it) is to overturn Roe v Wade and pit the 14 Amendment rights of the zygote against the mother. Essentially, the state is forcing women of child-bearing age to risk death and injury for another “person” based on the dictates of a religious minority. It is likely that the sanctimonious conservatives on the Supreme Court will have no trouble acquiescing to such demands.
This law comes after a number of efforts to limit state and local authorities in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, and much of this effort came on the heels of mask protests. Several newspaper photos from these protests show people holding signs saying, “My body, my choice,” which is also the core philosophy of the average anti-vaxxer. Given that around 45 percent of the 41 million white evangelical adults in the U.S. claim that they won’t get vaccinated (Pew Research Center, February 2021), there is a better than random chance that when someone is arguing against masks and vaccines based on the dictum of “my body, my choice,” they are also probably very happy to have the government force their views about abortion onto all women of child-bearing age in America. I guess it depends on who’s body is being discussed.
Of course, if you were interested in reducing abortions in a compassionate and humanitarian manner, you would start with trying to understand the underlying reasons that women seek abortions and use policy to address these issues and reduce the need while keeping government away from an incredibly personal and nongovernmental decision. Biggs et al. (2013, BMC Women’s Health) interviewed 954 women from 30 abortion facilities across the U.S. Interviews occurred approximately one week after seeking an abortion. The most important reasons were financial (40 percent), timing (36), partner-related reasons (31), and need to focus on other children (29). A majority (64 precent) reported a mixture of reasons.
One way to lessen the socioeconomic motivation for seeking an abortion is to improve the socioeconomic prospects of families — and this is happening with no thanks to the GOP. The American Rescue Plan, the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan call for substantial investment in universal pre-kindergarten school, college education, childcare, comprehensive paid family and medical leave, expanded meals for impoverished families, improved unemployment coverage, and important changes in the tax structure to help families.
While GOP members of state and federal delegations continue efforts to crush women under their conservative “values,” efforts by congressional Democrats will address some of the major drivers of abortion demand without inserting government into the personal freedoms and privacy of women. Ironically, Biden will probably do far more to preserve individual dignity while reducing abortion demand compared to any of the GOP’s relentless and savage political opportunism. Who’s the freedom fighter now?
Call (he/him) is a microbiologist and father of three. He first discovered the Palouse 37 years ago.