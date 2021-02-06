GameStop incident reveals some true colors

Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Windy. Periods of light rain in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Periods of rain and snow in the evening will become snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. About one inch of snow expected.