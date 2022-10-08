Geography and nukes are real in Ukraine

Chuck Pezeshki

 Mike Beiser

It’s hard to know what to write about the current Russo-Ukrainian War that can give you, the reader, any sense of relief. As I wrote a few months ago, we still have a president and administration that really does not care about our well-being. And the two antagonists of the current spectacle — Russia and Ukraine — are guaranteed to continue to fight until one destroys utterly the other. That’s what happens in 1,000-year wars, and this one is no different.

Major escalatory events have occurred in the last month. First, but by no means the most significant, was the destruction of the two Nordstream natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. Talking to a variety of local folks, blame for the destruction lines up along party lines. Either it was some surreptitious move by Russia, or a secret attack by the U.S.

Neither of these things is good, and disincentivizes anyone in Europe from applying pressure to the Ukrainian oligarchs to settle anything.

