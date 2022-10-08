Geography and nukes are real in Ukraine

It’s hard to know what to write about the current Russo-Ukrainian War that can give you, the reader, any sense of relief. As I wrote a few months ago, we still have a president and administration that really does not care about our well-being. And the two antagonists of the current spectacle — Russia and Ukraine — are guaranteed to continue to fight until one destroys utterly the other. That’s what happens in 1,000-year wars, and this one is no different.
Major escalatory events have occurred in the last month. First, but by no means the most significant, was the destruction of the two Nordstream natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. Talking to a variety of local folks, blame for the destruction lines up along party lines. Either it was some surreptitious move by Russia, or a secret attack by the U.S.
Neither of these things is good, and disincentivizes anyone in Europe from applying pressure to the Ukrainian oligarchs to settle anything.
And similar to our situation in the U.S., Europe’s leadership cares precious little about the well-being of their populations either. It won’t be the rich who freeze in their houses this winter. That’s for sure.
Second on the list was Vladimir Putin’s sponsorship of citizens’ referenda in the various states in Ukraine that Russia is currently occupying most, or all of the territory. Not surprisingly, NATO is saying such referenda are illegitimate, while Russia says they are. But it’s more sinister on both sides than that. Of course, the referenda will favor the Russians, through legitimate polling or corruption. But what this will also do is make those territories part of Russia. And that parlays into support for Putin’s threat to use nuclear weapons. It’s one thing if you’re bombing another country, in that country. It’s quite another if someone is now attacking a newly established homeland.
What we are really watching is a doubling down of what I’ve called the destruction of geography. Putin is old-school. He thinks geography matters, and as such is happy to conduct the war as if it does. But he’s up against a global network state, that has decided that geography, and physical reality don’t matter one whit.
It doesn’t matter that most Americans that support the Ukrainians can’t find Ukraine on a map, or that the U.S. has no real interest in Ukraine as a sovereign nation aligned with the West. What matters to these people is that they win the Live Action Role Playing (LARP) game in their head.
These LARPers occupy a huge hunk of our available media, and are more than happy to send billions to the oligarchs because they think we are close to “winning.” Which will likely involve, at best, a huge hunk of Ukraine destroyed. It already is.
The problem with the LARPers is that they don’t understand that games turn into reality through what I call moments of grounding validity. That’s when the ground wire of the situation finally gets inserted into the ground, and all of a sudden, the game becomes real. The question in this circumstance is “what is this moment?” Is it when a nuke explodes over Kyiv? Or is it when one explodes over Seattle?
These are the real stakes, of course. Putin is not just going to roll, regardless of the results of trench warfare in the Donbas. And while I’ve said in the past that he’s done for the long term, he doesn’t see it that way.
What we desperately need is real diplomacy that recognizes Russia’s legitimate security needs, as well as Ukraine’s sovereignty. What’s nuts is a member of the network state — Elon Musk — put forward just this last week one of the only serious proposals for that happening. He was roundly denounced by the LARPers. They think they can just “reboot” and start the game over.
But that’s not what will happen if a nuke is detonated. Geography again will become far more real. And we desperately need Sleepy Joe to wake up, and tell his minions to get everyone to the table. Before the system grounds itself — and literal millions of people are killed.
