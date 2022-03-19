Getting out of the rut and into the groove

A couple of weeks ago I described to Jay a DIY (Do It Yourself) workout that consists of bending down and flipping over a big tire. I’d been watching demos on TikTok, a social media platform aptly named for the reminder that one is wasting time — tick-tock, tick-tock — watching repetitive videos on social media and suggesting one’s time could be better used by going outside and, oh, I don’t know … flipping big tires? I mentioned the muscle groups involved in the flipping of big tires: core, back, glutes. Sounds better than a wheelbarrow of rocks.
I piqued Jay’s interest immediately: “I got tires! We can roll them across the street and flip them over in the park!”
It’s true. We literally have a pile of snow tires in a corner of our living room; Jay has them covered with a sheet and a hand-made sign where he keeps his ancestor shrine atop, along with a sculpture of his head that he made in pottery class.
Despite having such impressive pottery, our living space is not something one might see within the pages of a Pottery Barn catalog — more like Sanford and Son. In all earnestness, I would like to roll the tires far, far away, beyond the park, and flip them forever to the inside of a storage unit. (No, we don’t have a garage.)
Flipping snow tires in the park fits into our lifestyle, which is the opposite of Marie Kondo’s streamline, does-it-spark-joy? lifestyle philosophy. Remember her? She is the lifestyle guru who popularized “revolutionary” concepts such as less is more. From what I’ve observed, she had a lot of momentum going until she started telling people they should keep only 30 books; then it was all damage control from there. What kind of monster would suggest such a thing? I have 30 books shoved just in the oven alone, along with a pile of magazines, not counting the multiple leaning towers of Pisa book collections everywhere else.
Jay has another DIY workout routine: he lifts gallon milk jugs filled with water. They work pretty well and are certainly practical, that is until there are literally seven of them spread out over the floor for me to trip over. I don’t think Marie Kondo would approve of upcycling. But she might approve of bicep reps, so it evens out
I’m not actually interested in rolling Jay’s snow tires across the street to the park and bending down and flipping them. Maybe if they were giant tortoises, it would be entertaining. Cow tipping as a sport also seems like it would be fun. But one needs to draw the line since I doubt very much the animals would appreciate it.
I haven’t been particularly interested in exercise in the last year — traditional or otherwise. I like to joke and tell people “I feel so great since I stopped working out.” However, I wouldn’t mind working out with pandas, those super cute, roly-poly ones I see on TikTok videos.
And I would probably really enjoy yoga with baby koalas, or baby pigs even. I see ads for yoga combined with all variety of animals and settings. Salsa dancing with velociraptors would interest me. Not actual velociraptors, of course, but dance partners dressed up in one of those velociraptor costumes.
Whatever kind of exercise I choose I know I would benefit. It is time to get moving again. But I’ve been in a winter/COVID-19/social distancing rut. So, I’ll need to take baby steps to start, until I get back in the groove.
Midge is a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation and was raised by wolves in the Pacific Northwest. Her book of essays Bury My Heart at Chuck E. Cheese’s was a finalist for a Washington State Book Award. She enjoys composting and frisky walks through dewy meadows. Midge lives in Moscow.