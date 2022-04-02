Going against the grainisn’t alwaysa bad thing

I believe I missed my calling as a shrew. No, not the rodent kind, I mean the “Taming of the Shrew” kind. You know, from the William Shakespeare play? What exactly is a shrew? According to Wikipedia, it is an “unpleasant, ill-tempered woman characterized by scolding, nagging, and aggression.” (Don’t hold back, tell me how you really feel.)
The term “shrew” or its sister-term “scold,” is considered derogatory and sexist, and usually exclusively applied to women. However, “shrew” was applied to persons of the male persuasion, also — at least at one time. When I think of a modern equivalent for shrews I think of “Karens.” “Karens” have, of course, been around forever, but only very recently been added to the lexicon. “Karens” are those dreadful busy-bodies, usually white women, who get up into other people’s business, typically BIPOC business — whether that business happens to be birdwatching, enjoying barbecues with friends, or playing fetch with their dogs at the dog park. While Karens are out to ruin everybody’s good time, I don’t think Karens are an accurate comparison. Because I don’t think shrews are necessarily malevolent.
Shrews can be a Karen, and Karens can be shrews, but that isn’t the kind of shrew I aspire to be. Let me just get that straight.
I have an abiding reverence for those members of society often referred to, and maybe even unfairly, as “pains-in-the-asses.” I think it is possible that clowns, comedians, and jesters are sometimes misinterpreted as shrews. Phyllis Diller or Don Rickles were probably shrews, for instance. Shrews are underestimated and unappreciated in our society, but they serve an important function. Like jesters or clowns, they push back and go against the grain. And in resisting the status quo they expose hypocrisy, teach lessons and bridge conflicts. A shrew might resist for the sheer selfish pleasure of resisting, but what’s so terrible about that? Aren’t there already too many people pleasers among us? Far too much feigned cheerfulness and toxic positivity? Give me a salty wench or crabby uncle any day of the week. It feels more honest. And let’s face it, they’re funny. Don’t we need antiheroes? Contrary-wises?
My father used to yell at the screen when we were in a crowded movie theater; the movie always had some problem with precision or historical accuracy that he took issue with. Was it embarrassing? Sure. I wanted to hide under my seat and die, but didn’t it build character? My grandfather used to blow raspberries if something didn’t rise to his high expectations. I don’t know if he picked that up from Archie Bunker, his TV fave, or if he’d always blown raspberries. Dad didn’t do raspberries, but he flipped the bird a lot. Especially in traffic.
Wikipedia describes shrews as being “stock characters in fiction and folk storytelling.” I was fascinated to learn that folklorist Jan Harold Brunvand collected more than 400 written and oral versions of stories containing the shrew leitmotif from 30 different cultural groups in Europe in the middle 20th century. Who knew that shrew stories were so prevalent? I was even more fascinated to learn that Brunvand created and popularized the theory of urban legends. And that he taught at the University of Idaho in Moscow in the early ’60s.
I was surprised to learn that shrews, or “shrewdom” was once a petty criminal offense in the early-modern law of England during the 16th through 18th centuries. Petty criminal offense? Would that be a misdemeanor? If you got yourself arrested for being bothersome and contrary in the public square, or belligerent and combative in a crowded movie theater, you’d soon find yourself suffering the consequences with punishments such as “ducking stool,” “pillory,” “jougs,” “a shrew’s fiddle,” or a “scold’s bridle.” If they sound awful, they are. Some of these punishments, referred to as devices for public humiliation, shaming and censure, were mentioned in their descriptions as having been used on witches.
It’s important to expand our definitions of “shrewdom.” And every once in a while give credence to the folks who are annoying.
Midge is a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation and was raised by wolves in the Pacific Northwest. Her book of essays Bury My Heart at Chuck E. Cheese’s was a finalist for a Washington State Book Award. She enjoys composting and frisky walks through dewy meadows. Midge lives in Moscow.