Goldwater from the grave on ‘hellish tyrannies’

Barry Goldwater, the late, conservative Republican senator and 1964 presidential candidate, must be rolling over in his grave.
Many political historians consider him the father of today’s conservative politics.
It’s fitting to listen to Goldwater’s voice — from the grave, as it were — as conservatives in many states are trying to establish conservative religious doctrines and beliefs in state and national laws.
Three of the hottest issue at the moment are — of course — abortion, gays and gender.
Hear the words of Barry Goldwater.
n “I am a conservative Republican, but I believe in democracy and the separation of church and state. The conservative movement is founded on the simple tenet that people have the right to live life as they please as long as they don’t hurt anyone else in the process.”
n “The conservative movement, to which I subscribe, has as one of its basic tenets the belief that government should stay out of people’s private lives. Government governs best when it governs least — and stays out of the impossible task of legislating morality. But legislating someone’s version of morality is exactly what we do by perpetuating discrimination against gays.”
n “Religious factions will go on imposing their will on others unless the decent people connected to them recognize that religion has no place in public policy. They must learn to make their views known without trying to make their views the only alternatives.”
n “A woman has a right to an abortion. That’s a decision that’s up to the pregnant woman, not up to the pope or some do-gooders or the Religious Right.”
n “The oldest philosophy in the world is conservatism, and I go clear back to the first Greeks. … When you say ‘radical right’ today, I think of these moneymaking ventures by fellows like Pat Robertson and others who are trying to take the Republican Party away from the Republican Party, and make a religious organization out of it. If that ever happens, kiss politics goodbye.”
n “I am frankly sick and tired of the political preachers telling me as a citizen that if I want to be a moral person, I must believe in A, B, C, and D. Just who do they think they are? And from where do they presume to claim the right to dictate their moral beliefs to me?”
n “Mark my word, if and when these preachers get control of the [Republican] party, and they’re sure trying to do so, it’s going to be a terrible damn problem. Frankly, these people frighten me. Politics and governing demand compromise. But these Christians believe they are acting in the name of God, so they can’t and won’t compromise. I know, I’ve tried to deal with them.”
n “Those who seek absolute power, even though they seek it to do what they regard as good, are simply demanding the right to enforce their own version of heaven on earth. And let me remind you, they are the very ones who always create the most hellish tyrannies. Absolute power does corrupt, and those who seek it must be suspect and must be opposed.”
Republicans who support former president Donald Trump’s takeover of the GOP need to pause and think hard about Goldwater’s prophecy about absolute power, which he included in this 1964 speech accepting the GOP’s presidential nomination.
The father of the modern conservative movement wouldn’t be welcome in today’s Republican Party, which absolutely is trying to create a hellish tyranny.
Day is a retired Washington State facultymember and a Pullman resident since 1972. He enjoys a life-long interest in agriculture, history, law, politics and religion. He encourages email – pro and con – to terence@moscow.com.