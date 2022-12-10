Good communication can solidify community trust

Anderson

The slaying, by knife, of four University of Idaho students has caused great concern and early messaging didn’t help alleviate those concerns.

Early on, the authorities advised that there was no danger to the public. Some assumed that meant this attack, which at the time we didn’t know involved a knife, was possibly a murder-suicide. This would explain why the public wasn’t in danger.

Later we find out those inside the house were indeed victims of the heinous attack and it wasn’t a murder-suicide. That caused some alarm. We were then told that it was a targeted attack and that we were not in danger. It very well may be a targeted attack, but we have not been informed why it is believed to be a targeted attack.

