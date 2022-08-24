Good people sometimes make serious mistakes

Terence L. Day

There are at least five takeaways that we all should note in the revelation of the Washington State University Police Department’s recent alleged sexapade, which lead to three early retirements and an ongoing investigation of a police sergeant accused of having sex with women while on duty on campus.

The assignations reportedly took place in the presidential suite in Martin Stadium, and in the WSU Observatory (see “WSU police chief, 2 others retire after inquiry,” Daily News, Aug. 10).

The first takeaway is that very good people sometimes make serious mistakes.

