There are at least five takeaways that we all should note in the revelation of the Washington State University Police Department’s recent alleged sexapade, which lead to three early retirements and an ongoing investigation of a police sergeant accused of having sex with women while on duty on campus.
The assignations reportedly took place in the presidential suite in Martin Stadium, and in the WSU Observatory (see “WSU police chief, 2 others retire after inquiry,” Daily News, Aug. 10).
The first takeaway is that very good people sometimes make serious mistakes.
The second is that there is a lot more to this story than is now public knowledge. Indeed, the continuing investigation of Sgt. Matthew Kuhrt activities may turn up considerably more important facts.
It may even produce exculpatory, or mitigating evidence, so readers shouldn’t leap to hasty conclusions.
Sgt. Kuhrt is accused of having sexual relations with multiple women, including employees, while on duty. He alleges the sex was consensual, but if he was in uniform, or the women with whom he had liaisons knew that he was a policeman, his actions could be serious.
There are three questions about that. Did Sgt. Kuhrt use his position of authority to procure sex from the women? Did the women seduce him by offering sex for him to overlook some offense? Or, did male and female hormones just ignite?
I approach this column with no bias for or against Sgt. Kuhrt. Let the university’s investigation find the truth. If it can.
Regardless, if the allegations are true, Sgt. Kuhrt, who is on home assignment during the investigation, should — in my opinion — be terminated, or charged with crimes if evidence supports it.
The third takeaway is that — all legalities aside — Chief Bill Gardner, Asst. Chief Steve Hansen and Capt. Mike Larsen badly bungled the investigation of allegations against Sgt. Kuhrt.
Whether or not they conducted a credible investigation, they effectively gave Sgt. Kuhrt a soft slap on the hand in denying him overtime.
They failed to report the allegations to central administration, as they were supposed to do, and that looks like they were trying to protect a fellow cop.
A fourth takeaway is that WSU’s central administration also bungled its response when word of the allegations against Sgt. Hurts reached it, and how campus police mishandled it.
The Daily News should never have had to file a public information request to gain access to the case.
Organizations almost always try to keep the lid on unfavorable information, and it has become popular with universities to attempt to protect their public image by putting news operations under their director of marketing.
WSU is handling its sexapade episode similar to the way the University of Utah mishandled information relative to student Lauren McCluskey’s murder.
It is no coincidence that both universities have put news relations under their marketing administrator. Marketing almost always becomes the dog that wags the public information tail.
It is sound public relations advice to put bad news out before someone discovers and reveals it. And I would suggest that also is good marketing advice.
A fifth takeaway involves our macrocultures and microcultures. In the Western World, and perhaps most of the world, we still struggle to establish equality within social systems. We all are victims of our culture.
Law enforcement agencies are particularly prone to group loyalty, and it almost certainly was a factor in the WSU imbroglio.
Day was a science communicator on the Washington StateUniversity faculty from 1972-2004. He enjoys a life-long interestin agriculture, history, law, politics and religion. He encouragesemail — pro and con — to terence@moscow.com.