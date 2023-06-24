I was surprised to read that Chuck Pezeshki has written his final column for the Daily News. He has been a fixture on the Opinion page for the past two decades. Some kids in college today do not know a world without Pezeshki’s columns. He predates me by around five years.
The Daily News’ weekend edition included a right-sided columnist one week and a left-sided columnist the next week. We have alternated weeks since I was offered this opportunity by the then Daily News Editor Steve McClure.
In all the years we wrote for the Daily News, I have never met Pezeshki. One could imagine all the columnists meeting in some smokey backroom arguing over the newspaper’s editorial stance on an issue, but that doesn’t actually happen — or that doesn’t actually happen where I am invited. It would have been interesting to have a point-counterpoint with Pezeshki.
In a column dated March 27, Pezeshki wrote that good activism needs to have a real, measurable goal in mind. He cautions about allies in activism who appear to align with your motives. Eventually, he says, it is you who might end up on the menu.
This seems very similar to my view about the social justice warriors. Young ones and old ones both push a woke agenda — they appear to align. However, as I have written many times, they eat their own. Unlike what Pezeshki says about having a goal in mind, I don’t think social justice warriors could ever give a clear, measurable goal. It’s really more of a lifestyle with no real thought given to anything.
Pezeshki and I appear to come from two different perspectives but we both have areas of agreement and in some cases for the exact same reason. My fans know my logic and reasoning skills are world renown. If Pezeshki and I both have the same perspective on the same issue then it shows that he has some sound reasoning skills as well.
I noticed Pezeshki doesn’t always toe the party line when it comes to mask mandates and transgender issues. Two of his columns from earlier this year got his fellow leftists all wound up. In a world of the woke eating their own, Pezeshki became lunch.
That just tells me that he was correct about those issues.
On Jan. 28, Pezeshki wrote about masking in the health care setting. He eviscerated the pro-masking-forever crowd, the vaccine-loving crowd, the CDC-worshipping crowd, and those who push mandates sans real science.
Because Pezeshki stepped out of line, those in lock-step with the official narrative spoke. One columnist, Terence L. Day, wrote “Insanity has many definitions: mentally ill, madness, of unsound mind, derangement of the mind, extreme foolishness, lunacy, mania, aberration, senselessness, and many more.” After defining insanity, Day claimed Pezeshki’s insanity was revealed in his column. All this because Pezeshki dared to speak the truth.
In Pezeshki’s column dated April 10, he wrote about Idaho HB 71 that bans an assortment of sex change procedures and hormonal dosing for children. His statement “given the euphemism ‘gender affirming care’ for these ghoulish acts” was a shot over the social justice warriors’ collective bow. He didn’t stop there. He further called these ghoulish acts “atrocities that have skyrocketed in popularity as the latest social contagion across America.”
Another left-leaning columnist took exception to his position, which is out-of-line with the gender-affirmative-care-is-life-saving-care crowd. The headline from that column calls Pezeshki “misguided.” Frankly, the misguided ones are those who actively push these ghoulish acts. I fear in the next decade or two there will be untold suffering, hurt, and anger from people who had these acts pushed on them as kids.
The point is that Pezeshki has shown himself as an independent and thinking man who will not toe a party line. His columns will be missed. Congratulations to Pezeshki for his years of work writing columns. I am sure his next endeavor will be very successful.
