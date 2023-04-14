GOP casting votes for candidates without morals

Terence L. Day

Working in Ethiopia at the International Livestock Center for Africa in 1978, I was disgusted by an American citizen who was enthralled with the efficiency of totalitarian governments.

At that time, Mengistu Haile Mariam was the Communist dictator supported by the Soviet Union, the Warsaw Pact (a treaty between eight Soviet states) and Cuba.

I had no inkling that such appalling ignorance would become prominent in American politics, in a major political party, and in the body politic.

