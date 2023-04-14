GOP casting votes for candidates without morals

Working in Ethiopia at the International Livestock Center for Africa in 1978, I was disgusted by an American citizen who was enthralled with the efficiency of totalitarian governments.
At that time, Mengistu Haile Mariam was the Communist dictator supported by the Soviet Union, the Warsaw Pact (a treaty between eight Soviet states) and Cuba.
I had no inkling that such appalling ignorance would become prominent in American politics, in a major political party, and in the body politic.
If someone asserted that democracy is the least efficient form of government, I probably wouldn’t disagree. But efficiency isn’t democracy’s aim.
This ignorance — i.e. lack of knowledge, education or awareness — is manifest in the once-moral Republican Party, both in its leadership and in voters who cast ballots for candidates who have no scruples.
When then-President Richard Nixon committed federal crimes associated with the June 17, 1972, break-in to the Democratic National Committee in the Watergate Office Building in Washington D.C., GOP leaders demanded, and got, Nixon’s resignation.
But today a Trumpian GOP is engaged in efforts to forestall — if not end — prosecution of their ex-president for crimes far worse than Nixon’s.
Witness the Washington State GOP’s selection of Liz Harrington as the keynote speaker for its 2023 Action Conference this coming May in the Tri-Cities.
The conference is a planning session for the 2024 election cycle.
Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat thus responded to the Harrington selection: “In three decades covering local politics I’ve never seen a group just keep punching itself in the face, over and over, knowing that it’s bloodying any chances it has in the next election, but punching away nonetheless.”
Westneat concluded with a prediction of what Harrington’s selection portends for Washington’s GOP in the 2024 election: “Get ready for the fourth kick of the mule.” That is Westneat’s reference to GOP heavy losses in the last three elections and his prediction for next year.
Why such strong condemnation of inviting Harrington to keynote the meeting?
Harrington is a discredited columnist and former national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, in which capacity she defended Donald Trump’s pathological lies.
She now is Trump’s spokesperson, peddling his lies and conspiracy theories: The 2020 election was stolen; the indictment of Trump on 34 felony charges is a “sham” and “utter lawlessness”; electronic vote-counting systems were created to manipulate results; Osama bin Laden is still alive because President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama staged a killing with a body double; vaccines cause autism; COVID-19 deaths were systematically overcounted, ad infinitum.
What astonishes me most is that millions of otherwise intelligent Americans lap up GOP conspiracies like … well, I won’t go there, but you get the idea.
I’m not criticizing the GOP’s political agenda, although that would be light work. Just for the record, there’s no shortage of things with which I disagree in the Democrat agenda, but policy and program aren’t subjects of this column.
Some GOP leaders are beginning to realize that Trump could be an albatross around their necks in 2024. But potential candidates for state and federal office are like cowboys straddling a rail fence, with a foot on each side of the rail below. Indecision could result in losing footage on both sides and falling very painfully square on the center of the top rail.
That’s a distinct possibility with rational Republicans wanting the party to distance itself from dysfunctional Trumpism and irrational Republicans clamoring to out-Trump the Donald. The latter include Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
From 64 years of close observance and political experience (I’m so old I couldn’t vote until I was 21) I’ve concluded that all of the blame doesn’t properly fall on political candidates. Perhaps it is a chicken-and-egg situation. Which came first, candidates who spread disinformation and conspiracy theories, or citizens who eagerly swallow lies without mental mastication?
Whichever came first, today’s GOP is bereft of the party’s historic morality.
Day has lived in Pullman since 1972. He served on the Washington State University faculty for 32 years as a science communicator, retiring in 2004. His readings are peripatetic in biography, current events, history, psychology, politics, religion, science, and sociology.