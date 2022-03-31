GOP defends democracy only when it’s convenient

After several false starts, Congressional Republicans are now rushing to condemn the assault on democracy in Ukraine. The coast is clear, because Tucker Carlson of Fox News has reversed his “none-of-our-business” position and given the green light to condemn Russia’s aggression.
See Congressional Republicans rush to condemn the assault on democracy. Rush, rush, rush. Condemn, condemn, condemn.
Which begs the question: Where were they when democracy was under assault at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?
Quite a few were outspoken immediately after the attack, but most changed their tune to harmonize with the GOP’s official position. That’s right, the menacing chant of “Hang Mike Pence” was — presto! — reinterpreted as “legitimate political discourse.” Come to think of it, the mayhem of Jan. 6 was just “ … a normal tourist visit.”
By continually downplaying and dissembling, these willfully oblivious Republicans seek to absolve a mob — and its ringleaders — that hunted for congressmen and senators inside the U.S. Capitol. Democracy was under assault, but that was no big deal because in their version of the U.S. Constitution, many of the pages are printed with invisible ink. For them, the foundational document of the American government is a sometimes thing.
For the rest of us, Jan. 6 was a lightning bolt in American history, clearly illuminating the shadowy machinations of an unfit president clinging to power. It was shocking because no one had ever seen anything like it. It was the heaviest rain that has ever fallen on our democracy.
Meanwhile, there’s a steady drizzle of GOP malfeasance to which we’ve become inured. Over time, it has proven just as drenching, just as deleterious to democracy as an angry mob swarming the Capitol.
I’m talking about the shameful hypocrisy of Congressional Republicans when it comes to confirming federal judges. Boring it may be, but important nonetheless because a lifetime appointment to the federal bench is one hell of a canvas on which to paint.
FACT: In the final two years of President Barack Obama’s tenure, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) permitted only two appellate court nominees to advance. Though vacancies were piling up, the Republican-controlled Senate confirmed only two appellate judges in 2015 and 2016.
Remember U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February of 2016? McConnell and Graham refused to even consider Obama’s nominee to fill that seat because it was an election year. Thus, an opening on the highest court in the land went unfilled for more than a year.
During that year, Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election and the GOP’s rope-a-dope strategy immediately paid off with a lifetime Supreme Court appointment for a conservative judge who wasn’t even 50 years old.
In measured, patronizing tones, McConnell and Graham explained that freezing the appointment during an election year was, ahem, a matter of principle.
Fast forward to 2020, when Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died less than two months before the presidential election. Where were McConnell’s and Graham’s principles then?
As befits two bourbon-voiced Southern gentlemen, their principles were gone with the wind.
Less than six weeks after Ginsburg’s death, McConnell and Graham escorted a 48-year-old conservative judge to a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court. It was Trump’s third — yes, third — appointment to the nine-member court. Keep in mind, Obama only filled two Supreme Court vacancies in eight years.
Unfortunately, history is poised to repeat itself if the GOP re-takes control of the Senate in this year’s midterm elections. If McConnell is reinstalled as majority leader, he will blockade federal appellate and Supreme Court nominees until a Republican president moves into the White House. He’s done it before, and he’s clearly telegraphed that more steady drizzle is in the forecast.
William O. Douglas, a Supreme Court justice of long ago, famously observed the erosion of liberty is rarely announced in black and white.
“As nightfall does not come at once, neither does oppression,” he wrote. “In both instances, there is a twilight when everything remains seemingly unchanged. And it is in that twilight that we all must be most aware of change in the air — however slight — lest we become unwitting victims of the darkness.”
Brock has been a Daily News columnist for 20 years. He has lived on the Palouse even longer.