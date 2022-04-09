Grabbing the ground wires of our society

Since the mainstream media has long operated on the principle that every issue we focus on either has to a) terrify the bejesus out of us, or b) only be relevant for a week in the news cycle until the irrelevance and shaming effect wears off, it’s no surprise that this week, it’s the issue of “trans kids.”
The Democrats have decided to run on a lucky shamrock of issues for the fall, somehow convinced in their activist wing that these are winners. These are currently COVID paranoia, including masking toddlers, denying parents a voice in their kids’ education, starting a nuclear war with Russia, aka “standing up to Putin,” for a country Americans can’t even find on a map, and last but not least, “trans kids” – the right of the population in their developmental years to take radical hormones, in anticipation of genital mutilation.
It’s the last one that’s crested the media wave. It’s so tone deaf as to even boggle the definition of tone deaf. And if you oppose any of it, you’re a “hater.” Well, sign me up, folks. If there’s one thing this pandemic has taught me, it’s open season on those of us protecting children from political agendas, be it masks on speech-delayed kids, or kids suffering from depression from not fitting in. Read some of the nonsense op-eds written by the Cowardly Codgers against me.
Let’s also get this straight. I’m all about adult bodily autonomy. If, as an adult, you want to experience gender reassignment surgery, and the doctors say “yes,” then by all means. But that kind of nonsense stops with children. Having taught at least 3,000 young folks over the course of my career, I can tell you that the adult mind, capable of even making such a choice, doesn’t start to emerge until 22, and really doesn’t consolidate until around 25. Until 22, the students in my care, more than any knowledge in mechanical engineering, need raising. And I do that.
When you try to gauge the numbers of how many kids are really afflicted by some form of gender dysphoria, in my experience, I’ve only had a couple. This is not some headlining problem in how society functions. Of course, bullying is bad. But bullying is bad regardless of age or gender.
That means something else is going on. The radical left is really attempting to grab the ground wires of society and prevent people from possessing their own minds. When you’re down at the level of denying people the ability to even assess, without a biologist and a pants-down inspection (as well as blood work) the basics of whom they’re dealing with, you’ve got another agenda — mostly in line with submitting to your betters.
This kind of deviant conditioning doesn’t build a liberal, egalitarian society. It’s master/slave. And trust me — if you’re reading this column in Pullman or Moscow, you’re not on the short list for joining the elite class.
When you attempt to hijack language, especially in the name of arbitrary fairness, you’re a psychopath. And it’s time to call BS on it. There are exceptions and extenuating circumstances for every condition. But there’s also the raw truth. If you feel it’s OK for Lia Thomas to call himself a female while dancing around naked in the women’s locker room with an erection, I’ve got some swampland in Florida you might be interested in.
And as far as kids — especially everyone else’s kids — leave ’em alone. You’re at some level free to do whatever you want to your own body. But kids have a fundamental right to be raised, and be confused, on their own timetable. Stop grabbing some fringe issue and using that as a cudgel to keep people silent.
Let’s get back to things that matter — the business destruction that occurred during the pandemic, inflation and gas prices, and the burgeoning mental health crisis in our young people. The rest of it should be relegated to the bottom of Page 6.
Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materialsengineering at Washington State University.