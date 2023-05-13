Graduation message to my students

Many of you are graduating this month. I feel that many of the adults in your lives have done right by you. But you are also really the first true pandemic class to graduate. And in that time of the last three years, save for this one, you’ve been shut away through the actions of a combination of elders and experts who profoundly did not care about you — only about their own, solipsistic fears.
You’re going to have to go out there and remediate the damage done by these people. Those that fight any responsibility for what they have done are willful liars, and worse. They feel no remorse for the years they deprived you of. You’re going to have to make some choices on how much pain to hang on to, and how to move forward. My advice is as follows.
1. Regain your health. Start by fixing your diet. Quit sugar and all the various fancy refined carbs. Exercise is an important habit to start, if you haven’t already. But if people tell you which one is more important, pick diet. Eat healthy, unprocessed foods, and meat. Don’t accept BS substitutes loaded with chemicals. There is no morality in an unhealthy body.
2. Make up time socially. The biggest loss you’ve suffered is the opportunity to build social capital with your peers. If you can afford it, travel with those same friends. Go international. It’s not as expensive as you think.
3. Appreciate your family. So many forces have been brought to bear, through government policy, to divorce court, to rupture your connections with some of the only people truly capable of caring for you. If estranged, make amends with as many as you can. You’ve been told social movements love you. There is no bigger lie than this.
4. Beware any one person who seeks to tell you something that robs you of your ability to trust yourself. You have been bombarded with messages mostly telling you to hate yourself, or categorize yourself based on someone else’s opinion of what you are. I’ve interacted with many of you, and I can tell you that you are far and away the most egalitarian, race-blind group of people I’ve encountered. People harassing you with this nonsense want to make you depressed, because that makes you easier to control. Don’t give them what they want.
5. Beware anyone sitting comfortably in an institution and declaring themselves an activist. Activism inherently demands you sit outside an institution, and endure the scorn of a society that won’t change. Declared activists inside institutions, while many are not inherently bad people, have learned how to make a living off the status quo. Unfortunately, that also means they are locked into a dynamic where nothing WILL change. Even the source of societal misery that supposedly defines their activism.
6. The world is not going to end. But there are people who want you to believe this. There are problems, but none of these problems are even well-understood. The planet will not turn into Venus. Oceans will not drown the coastal cities. People that constantly beat the drum while at the same time halting solutions, once again, are interested only in your depression, which then leads to power and control over you.
7. Beware anyone telling you that first, they are an expert, and second, that you should give up your ability to judge with your own eyes and ears the reality around you. You are a citizen in the most powerful country on Earth. You have a responsibility to be aware and think critically for yourself, and the good of the nation.
8. Look forward to starting your own family. So much depressing news that isn’t even true bombards you every day, all to strip you of your agency and hope for a brighter future. You are here because that future has turned out to be brighter, and your parents aspired to continue their families. You should do the same. Have kids, marry, and create a family. It is the fundamental unit of a stable society.
And know this – I have faith in you. There is a brighter tomorrow waiting.
Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materials engineering at Washington State University.