Green hair and the healing of my city, Palouse

McGehee

It’s been nearly half a century since a benign fate landed me in Palouse. A Los Angeles surf bum become Berkeley radical, I found myself an urban refugee fleeing the madness that California had become in the 1970s.

I was instantly smitten with the town’s homely charm, molasses pace and natural beauty. What won me over, however, were the townsfolk. A little rough around the edges but without pretense, and accepting.

I vividly recall long-haired hippies bellying up to the Wooden Nickel bar next to sunburnt farmers sharing beers and outrageous stories. Differences aside, we knew we had a lot more in common than what divided us.

