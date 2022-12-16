Green hair and the healing of my city, Palouse

It’s been nearly half a century since a benign fate landed me in Palouse. A Los Angeles surf bum become Berkeley radical, I found myself an urban refugee fleeing the madness that California had become in the 1970s.
I was instantly smitten with the town’s homely charm, molasses pace and natural beauty. What won me over, however, were the townsfolk. A little rough around the edges but without pretense, and accepting.
I vividly recall long-haired hippies bellying up to the Wooden Nickel bar next to sunburnt farmers sharing beers and outrageous stories. Differences aside, we knew we had a lot more in common than what divided us.
And then along came a 20-something green-haired woman. No one had seen her before and nobody of my acquaintance has seen her since.
A Palouse City Council meeting had convened at Hayton Green Park to hash out what had become a heated dispute between supporters of Black Lives Matter and those supporting blue flags which were variously interpreted to show backing for police and all emergency service personnel. The mayor had wisely chosen this venue since the crowd could never have squeezed into Palouse City Hall.
Advocates of each side rose to speak and were listened to respectfully. When the green-haired young woman rose, no one took special note of her appearance. Palouse has a history of tolerance of square pegs going back more than a century.
Then she spoke and, with angry words, began calling out the blue flag folks as Nazis and fascists.
Now, having studied fascist movements in Europe for many years as research leading to a doctorate in political science, I might have to bet that she — like the vast majority of partisans on both sides — hurled these epithets without a clear understanding of what fascism really means.
The effect of her slanderous words was electric. I probably know most of those folks in attendance … the older ones especially. Like the Lions Club members, a number of whom have gone to war and risked their lives defending her right to say what she said.
And, even though politically I find myself at opposite poles on most issues to many who were there, there is not a man among them who is a fascist. For her to defame them as such was just plain wrong.
Right or wrong, the words left a bad stink in our community which took a long time to dissipate.
Too bad. Townsfolk now began choosing sides when there was no need. I may be out on a limb here, but I wager that most everyone who displayed the BLM posters, when asked respectfully, would affirm support for the men and women in uniform. Same would go for the veterans and Lions Club members. You have to try hard to uncover a hardcore bigot in Palouse. Those defending the blue flags would probably be among the first to admit that it is wrong when an unarmed person — black or white — is shot and killed by rogue police.
The knee-jerk reactions on both sides took me back to the older sister of my high school and college girlfriend who stood out among the large Polish/Irish Catholic Democratic family as the lone Marxist.
Ask her a question on most any issue and her answer would provide an infallible clue as to what she believed on every other topic. She was reflexive in her thinking. She bought in the whole syndrome of beliefs.
I found her approach constricting, not to mention intellectually dishonest. I have always much preferred to weigh each issue on its own merits. Many of my progressive colleagues would be appalled when, asked about capital punishment, I’d answer “some sons a bitches just deserve to die.”
Buying into dogma — like the green-haired girl — is a lot like viewing the world with blinders which prohibit the wearer from looking anywhere but straight ahead down a path paved not by their experience of living but by some brown shirt, or commissar or grand inquisitor.
The greatest danger posed by firebrands like the woman hurling slanders is that it causes a reflex, walls go up and meaningful dialogue stops.
My hometown has mostly returned to pre-green-haired normal. No more are grown women verbally harassed while walking about after showing their support of Black Lives Matter. No more is a gentle spirited business owner the victim of a drive-by cursing prompted by the BLM T-shirt he wore while watering his garden.
Anger and hatred describe a slippery slope and not every community heals itself as well as mine.
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.