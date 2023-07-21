Editor’s note: This editorial was published by the Lewiston Tribune and written by Tribune Opinion page editor Marty Trillhaase.
If any state likes to think of itself as a place that is pro-business, it would be Idaho.
After all, the Gem State cut income taxes on corporations to the bone — while leaving in place a 6% sales tax on food.
For good measure, the state has cut the property taxes businesses pay while shifting the burden onto homeowners.
And no one in the country has done more to slash his state’s regulations than Gov. Brad Little.
But there’s more to supporting businesses. And as last week’s CNBC’s rankings show, Idaho is going in the wrong direction — slipping from the 20th most pro-business state last year to 26th place.
That puts Idaho behind Washington (seventh), Utah (ninth) and Oregon (21st) but ahead of Nevada (30th), Montana (35th) and Wyoming (37th).
Why the sudden drop?
As was the case with Texas — a gargantuan that slipped out of CNBC’s top five business states this year — it has to do with the choices being made by elected leaders.
In recent years, Idaho lawmakers have enacted the most draconian anti-abortion rights laws in the country, going one better than Texas by actually banning medical treatment for transgender children, groveled to the anti-diversity mantra of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, failed repeatedly to outlaw discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity and instead adopted a more hostile stance toward the LBGTQ community.
CNBC says Idaho’s ranking on its “life, health and inclusion” score slipped from 20th to 33rd.
And that means the state is going to have a more difficult time recruiting and retaining workers who find the emerging social environment unacceptable.
“With workers in short supply, companies are seeking to locate in states that can attract a broad array of talent,” the ranking says.
Like Texas, Idaho also has a dismal ranking for public education. The Gem State has dug itself into such a deep hole in the past decade by cutting funding that even a massive infusion of money this year won’t move the per pupil expenditure much above dead last.
Add to the list the state’s flirtation with vouchers, which would drain public schools of tax dollars to the benefit of wealthy families who educate their children in private schools.
Anti-education zealots have wreaked havoc at North Idaho College as well as Priest River and Nampa schools.
And state lawmakers continue to wage war on school and public librarians.
Imagine how that looks to a family with young children considering a move into Idaho — or out.
“A state’s education system is its main source of talent and an engine of innovation,” the CNBC report says. “It is also a key consideration for companies and families deciding where to put down roots.”
CNBC puts Idaho’s education ranking at 47th — up one place from last year.
Idaho doesn’t share many of Texas’ infrastructure nightmares — including a failed electrical grid responsible for 200 deaths. But the state refuses to bill long-haul truckers what they owe for highway maintenance — so Idaho dips into accounts meant to fund schools while still unable to upgrade many of its aged bridges and its increasingly congested highways.
“We measure the vitality of each state’s transportation system by the value and volume of goods shipped by air, waterways, roads and rail,” the CNBC report say. “We look at the condition of highways and bridges, the availability of air travel, and the time it takes to commute to work.”
CNBC rates Idaho’s infrastructure 38th in the nation — up slightly from 42nd last year.
Aside from the above-mentioned cost of doing business (taxes) and business friendliness (regulations), the state scored no better than a “C” and bounced along with some “Ds.”
True, the state is on a growth spurt now. But the effects of rising interest rates have yet to be felt. And many of the policies that CNBC says puts Idaho at a competitive disadvantage are fairly recent. There’s a lag time between adoption and effect.
But there’s no mistaking the trend.
That ought to give pause to the culture warriors in Boise.