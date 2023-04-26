Editor’s note: This editorial was published by The Lewiston Tribune and written by Tribune Opinion page editor Marty Trillhaase.
As Idaho Gov. Brad Little takes a victory lap for his education agenda, don’t ignore the backstory.
Not that the governor doesn’t deserve it. Across the state, including Lewiston recently, the governor basked in these successes:
n A historic, game-changing $400 million budget increase for public education.
n A floor starting salary of $47,000 for public school teachers that pulls the Gem State from the basement onto the upper tier.
n His “Idaho Launch” program that will put $8,000 into the hands of high school graduates who want to pursue technical career training.
All of which obscures the political dynamic lurking behind Little’s achievement. The governor did not win because he is a Republican governor in a Republican state. Quite the contrary.
Little’s situation seemed more like that of former Democratic Gov. John Evans, who in the mid-1980s was fending off a GOP legislative majority. Only by working with the so-called “Steelhead Caucus” — a collection of moderate Republicans such as Genesee’s Tom Boyd or Eagle’s Jerry Deckard who joined with legislative Democrats — was Evans able to prevail as much as he did.
Much the same thing occurred earlier in this century when the alliance forged by House Speaker Bruce Newcomb, R-Burley, and Democratic leader Wendy Jacquet of Ketchum, passed Republican Gov. Dirk Kempthorne’s public school budget and the temporary sales tax increase to pay for it.
Consider the following:
n Exhibit A — In both houses, a majority of Republicans opposed the Idaho Launch program. It took all 11 House Democrats to nudge Little’s blueprint to a 36-34 win. And without the seven Democrats in the Senate, it would not have squeaked by with a 20-15 passage.
Within north central Idaho, the only Republican to support the governor’s program was Rep. Lori McCann of Lewiston.
Voting no were Sens. Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins, and Dan “Don’t piss him off” Foreman, R-Moscow, along with Reps. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, and Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock.
n Exhibit B — Little did not mention it, but the state’s colleges and universities avoided what is becoming a predictable political bloodbath. In years past, the higher education budget has died on the floor, only to be revamped and reduced in a subsequent attempt toward passage.
This time, the budget passed 22-13 in the Senate — with the aid of seven Democrats — and 41-28 in the House — thanks to the 11 Democrats.
The same pattern played out within this region; McCann voted yes while Carlson, Foreman, Kingsley, Mitchell and Shepherd voted no.
n Exhibit C — Little’s public school spending blueprint passed handily. Adding $171 million to improve teacher pay won by 33-2 in the Senate and 69-0 in the House. Locally, only Foreman opposed it. Boosting the resources to compensate classified and noncertified staff by $97.4 million as well as adding $49 million for local school discretionary expenses cleared the Senate 24-9 and the House by 54-14. Carlson, Foreman and Kingsley were among the opponents on that vote.
But the governor had the wind at his back. Many of the legislative newcomers were more engaged in waging culture wars. On budgets, they deferred to their leadership.
Sitting on record surpluses, the state certainly could afford it.
To avert the Reclaim Idaho initiative promising more robust school funding paid by higher corporate and individual income taxes, lawmakers went into a special session last fall to pledge substantial education budget expansion. And voters ratified the arrangement by approving a Nov. 8 ballot advisory question by nearly 80%.
What threatened Little’s program was the risk that his party would embrace siphoning off much of that money into vouchers for private schools. Here again, it was a coalition of moderate Republicans and Democrats — nine in all, including McCann — who blocked a pilot voucher bill in the House Education Committee.
While Little enjoys this well-deserved round of accolades, it’s nonetheless unsettling to think how close members of his own party came to stopping him.
The trend is not a hopeful one. With each successive closed Idaho Republican primary election, the group of GOP lawmakers inclined to support the governor shrinks.
Who knows where we’ll be in two years?
Or four?