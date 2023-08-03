This editorial was published by the Lewiston Tribune and written by Tribune Opinion page editor Marty Trillhaase.
If you think you have nothing to fear from the power Idaho’s rigged, closed Republican primary election gives GOP insiders such as Chairperson Dorothy Moon, consider the case of Damond Watkins.
A stalwart Republican for decades, Watkins has served as the GOP’s state committeeman since 2010.
But for whatever reason — former congressional candidate Bryan Smith of Idaho Falls wanted his job, Watkins was closely allied with Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, an antagonist of former President Donald Trump, or that Watkins’ former longtime boss, Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot, led the successful effort to trim Smith’s predatory medical debt collection business model — Watkins had to go.
So, as the Idaho Falls Post Register’s David Pace documented last week, Moon and her allies resorted to a near yearlong effort to drive Watkins out — even though they often ran afoul of state and national party protocols. Two former Idaho GOP chairpersons, Tom Luna and Trent Clark, have asked Republican National Committee Chairperson Ronna McDaniel to “investigate the unethical and what we believe to be illegal actions that led to the coerced ‘resignation’ of Damond Watkins.”
First, Moon and company challenged Watkins’ residency.
It’s true that Watkins lived part time in North Carolina — a fact attributed to the medical care he received for a severe back injury he suffered after surviving a near-fatal airplane crash.
But Watkins’ ties to Idaho Falls go back generations. He established residence in that community. And he is registered to vote there.
When that effort stalled, Moon and company apparently resorted to spying on where Watkins’ children attended school — and even videotaped Watkins at church services.
Then a relatively clandestine investigation and petition drive was launched — with the results about to be presented to Watkins minutes before he was to address the recent Republican Party State Central Committee summer meeting at Challis last month.
If that didn’t pressure Watkins into throwing in the towel, what followed did the trick:
Moon, Watkins told Pace, said VanderSloot had disavowed him.
“I’m getting emotional at this point because ... after the (plane) accident when I wake up from that surgery, I’m in the ICU. My wife’s on the floor ... and Frank is next to me holding my hand, you know,” Watkins told Pace.
Later, VanderSloot told Pace he said no such thing.
“I have heard of the statements that Dorothy Moon claims that I made about Damond,” VanderSloot said. “I refute them.”
None of this occurs in a vacuum.
Under Moon’s leadership, the GOP is engaged in a massive purge.
When Gov. Brad Little refused to go along with a ploy to target the state’s librarians with a bounty, the party condemned him.
Also subjected to such treatment were the House Republicans — including Lewiston’s Lori McCann — who sustained Little’s veto.
The prerogatives of Young Republicans, College Republicans, and Women Republicans were scaled back.
And failure to follow a loyalty oath to a platform produced by the party’s most extreme members would result in an elected official losing the GOP’s stamp of approval — regardless of what voters say in the Republican primary.
It won’t stop there.
Throughout the year, there have been rumblings of the GOP further suppressing the vote in its primary — which, more often than not, is the genuine election in the Gem State. In a one-party state, whoever secures the Republican nomination in the spring is ratified by the voters in the November general election.
For more than a decade, access to the GOP ballot has been limited to those willing to publicly affiliate as a Republican.
The GOP erected procedural roadblocks to keep registered Democrats out of their primary. But at least unaffiliated voters had the option to register as Republicans at the polls and vote — a feature that has helped elect more mainstream figures such as Little and Congressman Mike Simpson.
Now Republicans are flirting with plans to stop anyone previously affiliated with a political party other than the GOP from voting in the Republican primary effectively for two years. At one point, they also considered denying anyone — including independents — from having access to the Republican ballot unless he registered with the party 12 months in advance.
Ticket-splitters would have faced even harsher treatment. Anyone who contributed money to “more than one candidate of a different political party” or gave cash to “a different political party” would be barred from voting in a GOP primary for 25 months.
By one estimate, that would freeze out one of every four registered voters, leaving the nomination process even more firmly in the hands of people who have extended legislative power to acolytes of the Idaho Freedom Foundation and placed their fellow extremist, Raul Labrador, in the attorney general’s office.
There is a remedy, however.
Reopen the primary.
A coalition of establishment Republicans and Reclaim Idaho are promoting a 2024 ballot measure that would replace Idaho’s closed primary with a top-four process — open to all voters, regardless of party affiliation. Candidates who place fourth or above would advance to an instant runoff — or ranked choice voting election — in November.
Moon calls it “diabolical.”
Considering all this, why haven’t Watkins and VanderSloot already endorsed the idea?