Editor’s note: This editorial was published by The Lewiston Tribune and written by Tribune Opinion page editor Marty Trillhaase.

If you want to see how far this cancer — titled the “No Public Funds for Abortion Act” — has metastasized, look no further than the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History.

There, you will find missing from the “Unconditional Care” exhibit taped interviews artist Lydia Nobles of New York City compiled for her “As I Sit Waiting” series: